A Pittsburgh nonprofit charity has sued an Indiana business over face masks that are an alleged trademark infringement of the late Myron Cope’s legendary “The Terrible Towel” concept.
The Eamon Corporation, based in the Allegheny Valley northeast of Pittsburgh, filed suit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Time In LLC, doing business as Time In Apparel, and Charles A. Goldberg, of Canonsburg, who is believed to be the owner and/or manager of Time In LLC.
“Time In is a limited liability company organized and existing under the laws of the state of Florida,” according to the federal lawsuit. “(It has) a principal place of business at 1200 School Street, Indiana.”
That address houses S&S Screen Printing, a company that touts “over 35 years of experience” in producing a wide range of promotional items. Both businesses tout a $15 “The Terrible Mask” on their websites, while Time In also lists it on its Facebook page.
“One or both of the defendants have, among other things, solicited and made sales of products which infringe upon Eamon’s ‘The Terrible Towel’ trademark,” according to the filing by attorney Brian H. Simmons of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC in Pittsburgh.
Furthermore, according to the filing, an attorney for Goldberg is claiming there was a non-interference agreement between Goldberg and Cope, whereby Goldberg “would not challenge the rights of Cope to make and sell The Terrible Towel” and Cope “agreed that (Charles) Goldberg had the right to make and sell any other goods and products bearing the word ‘terrible.’”
However, Simmons continued in his filing, “the defendants admit … they cannot locate an original or copy of this alleged written agreement.” The foundation attorney said “this is because no such written (or oral) agreement ever existed.”
Neither Charles Goldberg, nor his Florida-based attorney, Lee H. Goldberg, could be reached for comment through multiple sources.
S&S is not specifically named as a defendant, and an exact link between S&S and Time In is not made clear in public documents. An employee answering the phone at S&S Screen Printing said he could not say what the link was, and referred any comment to Charles Goldberg — but could not provide a phone number for him.
Cope was a sportswriter who went on to work on radio and television in Pittsburgh, including providing color commentary for Steelers network broadcasts. He and a promotion director at old WTAE-1250 invented “The Terrible Towel” in 1975.
As Simmons wrote, “in or about August of 1996, Mr. Cope graciously gifted and assigned” trademarks for his “Terrible” items to the Allegheny Valley School for intellectually and developmentally disabled persons. Cope’s son has lived most of his life there.
Cope retired from broadcasting in 2005 and passed away in 2008 at 79.
A few months after Cope’s death, the school assigned its rights to the “Terrible” items to the AVS Foundation, which was renamed The Eamon Foundation in 2016.
A hearing on the foundation’s motion for a preliminary injunction has been scheduled for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. by Zoom videoconference call before U.S. District Court Judge Arthur Schwab.
Simmons is asking for injunctive relief, declaratory relief, trebled damages and attorneys’ fees and costs in a filing that requests a jury trial. Simmons wrote that the defendants violate federal and state law.