From a young age, according to his parents, now 2nd Lt. Keegan Sean Ryan, of Indiana, was a disciplined, athletic and motivated kid with a dream to graduate from West Point.
On May 27, that dream became a reality as Keegan graduated from the prestigious military academy with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and a minor in psychology and as a 2nd lieutenant in the United States Army.
“For me, as his father, it was one of his proudest moments, knowing the success of my two sons and their willingness to devote a portion of their careers to their country,” said Gary Ryan.
“Knowing how hard he worked to get to that moment was also a proud moment for me,” said Melissa Ryan, Keegan’s mother. “Their younger brother, Benjamin, was also really proud.”
Keegan’s interest in the military began at a very young age. At a trip to the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., near the Quantico Marine Base, he was inspired to work toward his own future in the military, according to his father, who served four years in the National Guard.
By eighth grade, Keegan became particularly focused on West Point.
“He worked very hard to get in and qualify,” Melissa said. “He worked so hard in high school to get the leadership experience.”
At Keegan’s graduation, his brother, Cpl. Angelo “AJ” Ryan, made the journey from Sao Paulo, where he is stationed as a Marine security guard, to be Keegan’s “first salute,” a tradition among West Point graduates.
Now properly inducted as a 2nd lieutenant, Keegan will go on to Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning) near Columbus, Ga., before being stationed in Fort Riley near Junction City, Kan., to begin his mandatory eight years of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.