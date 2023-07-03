Keegan Ryan First Salute

Angelo “AJ” Ryan, right, honored his brother Keegan with his first salute as a U.S. Army 2nd lieutenant at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Statue at West Point during Keegan’s graduation on May 27.

 Submitted by Melissa Ryan

From a young age, according to his parents, now 2nd Lt. Keegan Sean Ryan, of Indiana, was a disciplined, athletic and motivated kid with a dream to graduate from West Point.

On May 27, that dream became a reality as Keegan graduated from the prestigious military academy with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and a minor in psychology and as a 2nd lieutenant in the United States Army.