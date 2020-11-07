Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Revival services
SHELOCTA — Plumcreek Church of the Brethren will hold revival services Saturday and Sunday.
Friday and Saturday’s services will take place at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel preaching. On Saturday, there will be special music by the Vision quartet, from Kittanning.
The Sunday service will take place at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman preaching. Everyone is invited to a covered-dish meal at 11 a.m. to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1 Corinthians 6:1-11, “Messy Church — Lou’s Story.” Keying in on verse 11 (“And such were some of you …”), redemption is always possible.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Thessalonians 4:13-18 and Matthew 25:1-13.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
Church anniversary
Sunday will mark the 36th anniversary of Cornerstone Worship Center of Indiana. This year the special speakers in the 10 a.m. worship service will be Pastors James and Priscilla Solomon. The Solomons are the founders and retired senior pastors of Living Waters Chapel, a Charismatic-Full Gospel church in Caro, Mich.
Founded in 1978, Living Waters Chapel started meeting in a converted dog kennel. Over the next 12 years, construction was made on a beautiful sanctuary, which was completed in February 1990 and has served as Living Waters Chapel’s permanent home.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information, visit http://www.indianachurch.com.
Shoebox drop-off site sought in Punxs’y area
A church is sought in the Punxsutawney area to partner as an Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off location for the west-central Pennsylvania area.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world.
For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Volunteers collect these gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 to 23, when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Because of COVID-19 concerns this year, each location will offer a curbside drop-off option.
For more information or questions, church leaders may contact Karla Sunderlin, area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456 as soon as possible with the ministry’s deadline fast approaching.
If a drop-off cannot be found in the Punxsutawney area, shoeboxes will have to be taken to the next closest location in Indiana, Purchase Line, DuBois or Curwensville.
Also, those who wish to build an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift online can choose from a list of items and adding a personal note of encouragement and photo.
Operation Christmas Child will pack your shoebox for a suggested donation of $25. Shoeboxes built online also help ensure the ministry has a continued presence in hard-to-reach places.
The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease. To pack a shoebox online, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
You can create an online goal page through Build a Shoebox online, upload an image or logo, write an encouraging message and decide how many shoeboxes you want others to pack.
Operation Christmas Child will send you a unique link for your goal page so you can share it by email or on social media.
Then, you can watch your goal tracker, as it represents more children being blessed with the Gospel message.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center is having its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
Vendors/crafters include Tupperware by Melissa, Melissa’s Mega Bling — Paparazzi, Damsel in Destress, Bartus Artworks, Buck Run Honey, Black Bear Pines Crafts, Thimble Linda’s Crafts and Little Critters, Shultz Hollow Carving, Potions and Pens by Cindi and Snap To-It. There will be a wide variety of crafts including primitives, crocheted items, table runners, quilted items, wood furnishings, jewelry, soaps, lotions, calligraphy, artwork, towels and much more. Come out and get a head start on your Christmas shopping. There will be themed baskets and individual items for sale. Homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be sold by the pint and quart. Lunch items are available to-go. Safety guidelines will be followed.
All proceeds from this year’s event will go to the ongoing operation of the outreach center. Call (724) 463-0420 for more information.
Food Truck Festival
A Food Truck Festival fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the parking lot at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
For more information, visit facebook/stmup or www.stmup.org.
Thanksgiving dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Cost is a donation. Menu is turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll and pumpkin pie.
Please call the church office at (724) 463-0420 to place your order by Monday, Nov. 16.
GriefShare program
HOMER CITY — Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, Homer City United Methodist Church will again be hosting GriefShare, a 13-week Christ-centered grief support group and special help seminar program for those experiencing grief and loss of a loved one.
This will be held in a virtual (online) format.
GriefShare meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays online. To register, visit www.griefshare.org and use the “Find a group” listing.
There is a $15 cost for materials and book.
Contact Peggy with questions at (724) 464-7065 or citeronihome@gmail.com.
December ready-to-eat meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat baked chicken meals for Saturday, Dec. 5, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal consists of oven-baked chicken, penne with Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert.
Ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Orders must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Nov. 30.