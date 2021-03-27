The following churches have scheduled services for Holy Week and Easter:
• Alverda Christian Church. Palm Sunday service, 11 a.m. Palm Sunday will be observed with music, prayer, Communion and the morning message by Pastor Prewitt Duncan. The distribution of palms will be a meaningful part of the day’s observance. Duncan and the congregation invite the public to be present; Good Friday service, 2 p.m. April 2. A meaningful and worshipful service will include prayer, music and the message by Duncan regarding the events that made this day possible. Following the worship service, there will be an egg hunt for all youths present. Worship and enjoy the fellowship and the youths’ participation.
For more information, contact Duncan at (724) 397-9553.
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St. Palm Sunday service, 11 a.m. in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe, Scriptures: Philippians 2:5-11 and Mark 11:1-11; Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. in-house and online worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe, Scriptures: Exodus 12:1-14 and John 13:1-17, 31-35. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www. r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
• Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. In-person Palm Sunday worship, 11 a.m.; Holy Thursday Communion service, 6 p.m. in the Lower Room (social hall; please enter via the North Ligonier entrance — ramp door); Good Friday Cross Walk, meet in Derry First parking lot at noon to follow the Cross of Christ, hear again the Story, and sing Cross Songs; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 4, outdoors at Old Salem Church, 6500 Route 982; Easter Sunday in-person worship, 9:30 a.m. at Hillside and 11 a.m. April 4 at Derry First; we’ll add our final color to our Covenant Rainbow.
Contact the Derry First church office at (724) 694-8333.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Maundy Thursday service with Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday. The Rev. Laurie Milligan will lead worship. The message is titled “Christ Our Passover”; Easter Sunday service with Communion, 11 a.m. with the Rev. Laurie Milligan leading worship. Ebenezer will not be having an Easter sunrise service this year.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Pastor Bill Blair’s Palm Sunday message is “Anchor of Our King,” with scripture from Matthew 21:1-11 and Philippians 2:5-11.
The Agape Bells and the Women’s Choir will provide special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service, and Pastor Will Pinos will lead worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service. The Prayer Team prepared a Journey to the Cross — Prayer Walk in the church to meditate on the events of Jesus’ final days and His resurrection. The self-guided prayer walk will be available Palm Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Maundy Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.; and Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Easter services will start at sunrise at Blue Spruce park at 6:30 a.m., followed by three services in the church sanctuary at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
For safe seating in the church, register for an Easter service by calling the church at (724) 463-8535 or register at www.indianagrace.org. Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and www.indianagrace.org.
Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, and 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. Maundy Thursday worship service, 7 p.m. at Harmony Grove. Scripture, singing and the stripping of the altar, lectern, candles and paraments at Harmony Grove. Randy Stear will be the lay worship leader; Good Friday worship service, 7 p.m. at Harmony Grove, John Bomboy and Rod Sourwine will lead the simple service of the Christ candle, readings, song, prayer, meditation and a special cross activity; Easter dawn Son-rise service, led by Rod Sourwine, 7 a.m., will be hosted by Harmony Grove and held at the cross on the hill across from the church; please park in the church parking lot, walk up the dirt road beside the white house and gather at the cross prior to 7 a.m. (those unable to walk are encouraged to drive up the hill). In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the church sanctuary; Easter Sunday worship services, 9 a.m. at Harmony Grove and 11 a.m. at Grove Chapel. Holy Communion will be celebrated while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and administered by certified Synod lay distributors.
Everyone is welcome to these services.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Palm Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. March 28, week six of “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver the message “Late for Easter.” Scripture is 1 Corinthians 15:1-1. Don’t forget to wear your mask.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Palm Sunday service, 10:30 a.m., Scripture: John 12:12-18, “A Season of Miracles — The Miracle of Humility.” Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, on a donkey, gives us an idea of his approach to life, death and love. All attending will have palms to wave in worship. Deacons social and a kids’ activity after worship; Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m., a simple service of the Lord’s Supper; Resurrection Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. April 4, Scripture: John 11:1-43, “A Season of Miracles — Miracle of Resurrection.” Jesus’ rising of a dead man — Lazarus — offered his followers, and us, a preview of the truth of the Easter gospel.
• St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Palm Sunday service, 8:45 a.m., divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms; 6 p.m. Tuesday, presanctified divine liturgy with the service of holy anointing; 6 p.m. Thursday, divine liturgy with vespers for Holy & Great Thursday; 5 p.m. Friday, solemn vespers for Holy & Great Friday; 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, Resurrection Matins followed by divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. Palm Sunday service, 11 a.m., divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms; 6 p.m. Wednesday, presanctified liturgy with service of holy anointing; noon Friday, Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. Friday, solemn vespers for Holy & Great Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Resurrection Matins followed by divine liturgy for Easter and blessing of Easter foods; 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, divine liturgy followed by the blessing of Easter foods.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m., “Again & Again, We Draw on Courage.” Scripture: John 12:1-19; Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m., “Again & Again, We are Held Together.” Scripture: John 13:1-17, 31-35; Good Friday service, 2 p.m., Again & Again, We Find Ourselves Here.” Scripture: John 19:1-30; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 4; Easter traditional service, 10:30 a.m. April 4, “Again & Again, The Sun Rises.” Scripture: Mark 16:1-8.