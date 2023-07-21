A committee that includes teachers, parents, therapists, school staff and administrators is seeking funding to build a new play area for children in the community.
The play area, the East Pike Inclusive Playground, will feature inclusive and accessible features for children with disabilities, but will be open to all children to play and interact with each other, according to committee member Bailey R. Adams.
“We, along with the people that have partnered with us in the school district,” Adams said, “just kicked off this initiative to raise the funds to build this playground so that these kids have a place to play, and a place to play that allows them to play safely with their peers because as an elementary kid, what’s better than playing on the playground?”
The project is split into three phases. Phase I is awaiting installation of an existing playground set already purchased by the district, which is tentatively planned to begin around Sept. 9. East Pike Principal Donald Springer said they are still awaiting confirmation from the installer, Burke Playground Equipment.
Phase II, for which the committee is currently fundraising, will include an accessible expansion to the playground set and installation of a more mobility-friendly rubber surface in place of the mulch.
In a project presentation, the committee estimates Phase II will cost $87,509. The current fundraising goal is $85,000, with more than 50 percent of the cost going to resurfacing the playground. So far, the committee has raised approximately $14,000 through private donations and two previous events.
The third phase is optional, but includes five additional inclusive play structures. This phase is expected to cost $45,971 and will be implemented as more funding comes in after phase two completes.
The total cost of the playground will approximately be $133,480 and will be the first of its kind in the area, according to Adams.
The idea came to life when the Life Skills Room moved from Ben Franklin Elementary School to East Pike Elementary School because of accessibility issues two years prior in 2021. Adams said East Pike didn’t have certain equipment for kids with mobility issues, like her son Graham. One instance included only having one accessible swing that was shared among four students with mobility issues.
While the playground is ADA compliant, according to Indiana Area School District Interim Special Education Supervisor Tara Maruca, access is still limited for certain students.
“The playground doesn’t give access to students with severe mobility issues,” she said. “This new playground will include ramp access and rubber flooring for students using wheelchairs.”
When news spread that East Pike was planning to build a new playground, Adams and other parents, like Brandy Pavlick, thought it would be a perfect opportunity to provide a place for their children to play. They began attending meetings in fall 2022 and brought the plan to Maruca and other school officials. In May, according to Maruca, a specific plan was put in place and a final playground design was received by Burke in July.
“There was nothing like this at any elementary school (in Indiana),” Adams said. “The playground that was purchased was not intended for this project, but we have been able to repurpose it, which helped save costs.”
“The important thing is that students are playing together, regardless of disability,” Springer said.
The next event will be a Fitness Fest on July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at East Pike where attendees can support the project and participate in fitness activities organized by local businesses. This event is free and open to the public and accessible to all ages and abilities.
“We as teachers and administrators,” Maruca said, “are thankful to work in a community that is highly supportive of nearly everything that benefits students. The community support is extraordinary and we’re thankful to work in this community. We’re also thankful of the parents that brought the idea before us.”
