East Pike Inclusive Playground Project

The goal for the East Pike Inclusive Playground Committee is to erect a play area that expands upon an existing set already purchased by the Indiana Area School District, including inclusive play objects for kids with disabilities like Freedom Inclusive Swing and the Orb Rocker.

 Submitted by Bailey Adams

A committee that includes teachers, parents, therapists, school staff and administrators is seeking funding to build a new play area for children in the community.

The play area, the East Pike Inclusive Playground, will feature inclusive and accessible features for children with disabilities, but will be open to all children to play and interact with each other, according to committee member Bailey R. Adams.