The Wolf administration announced Tuesday that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires.
In an event at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County, officials said the grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people.
The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Locally, that included one Indiana County firefighting unit, Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Company, which received $2,350, as well as 11 Cambria County units, seven in Jefferson County, and three each in Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.
Companies that frequently serve on fire calls in areas in and near Indiana County include:
• Darlington Volunteer Fire Department of Ligonier, which received a $12,500 grant
• New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, $12,500
• Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department of Bradenville, $9,804.96
• Dauntless Fire Company of Ebensburg, $5,981
• Vintondale Fire Department, $4,850
• Central Fire Department of Punxsutawney, $3,000
• Big Run Volunteer Fire Company, $3,000
• Perry Township Jefferson County Volunteer Fire Company, $2,500
• Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria, $1,799
“Ensuring we have well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters is key in protecting our forests and wilds from wildfires, whether they are human-caused and naturally occurring,” said state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Secretary John Norbeck.
Grants are awarded on a cost-share basis. They are offered through DCNR and paid through grants from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
“It goes without saying that rain has been scarce this year for many parts of the state, as well as wider regions throughout the country,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey said. “It’s easy to forget that the men and women that respond to these incidents are our neighbors, family members, and friends, and they come to the fire service with a variety of skill levels and backgrounds.”
Norbeck and McGarvey thanked volunteer fire companies for their service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders.