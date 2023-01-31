As an elementary teacher in the Punxsutawney Area School District, Tessa Ellis has had to comfort many students who have lost a beloved pet.

“It was during our second or third round of quarantine because of COVID exposure, and I was filled with worry, frustration and sadness as I began to read through my emails,” Ellis said. “I had a parent inform me that their child wasn’t going to be at school because their family dog died, and I was searching for a way to help my students.”