As an elementary teacher in the Punxsutawney Area School District, Tessa Ellis has had to comfort many students who have lost a beloved pet.
“It was during our second or third round of quarantine because of COVID exposure, and I was filled with worry, frustration and sadness as I began to read through my emails,” Ellis said. “I had a parent inform me that their child wasn’t going to be at school because their family dog died, and I was searching for a way to help my students.”
Ellis researched what children’s books might be available, and while she found many great books, “they weren’t what I was looking for, so I decided to write a story of my own.” She wanted to use a personal approach and decided to write the story around their own family pet, a golden retriever named Stella.
“Stella is getting older, and I knew just how difficult it would be on us all in the future,” she said.
According to Ellis, “Stella loves being outside and oftentimes will lie by a tree in our backyard looking to the sky. It took me about an hour to craft the story completely and I knew ‘Stella and the Stars’ would be the title almost immediately.”
After sending the draft to her family, Ellis asked her aunt, Keli Bonanno, to edit the book.
“She was a 12th-grade English teacher for several decades and she’s always been one to help people and animals all her life,” Ellis said. “She brings her therapy dogs to the school to teach our second-graders about dog safety and offer incentives that allow them to read to her pups, which they love.”
With the writing complete, it was time to look for an artist to illustrate the book. Since the story was so personal to her, Ellis wanted to work with an illustrator she knew, so she contacted Jessica Green, an Indiana artist and art teacher at Punxsutawney Senior High School. “When I reached out to Jess, she told me to send her the story. I also loved that this meant the story was going to be completely created by teachers.”
Green read the book and knew immediately that she wanted to be part of the healing journey.
“I knew it needed to be something that tied directly to those that inspired the story and brought the dog and her family to life,” Green said.
“We discussed ideas, and I had Tessa send me photos of her family and their dog.”
“As I read each page, and went through quite a few tissues, it was easy to imagine what would happen and the photos she provided gave me so many ideas to work from.” Green wanted the illustrations to have a passage of time and dream-like quality, so she used watercolors and pen to achieve the look.
Green would send Ellis her thoughts and sketches and Ellis would send feedback and suggestions. “It was so fun to work collaboratively with someone who shared the same vision for the end product,” Green said.
“Tessa then took my illustrations, scanned them in and placed them into the layout of the book. We both went through the design until it felt right and we’re so excited to finally see it finished and in print!”
The last pages are blank for families to illustrate and personalize the story as a way of helping to build communication for their own version, whether their pet is “furry, scaly or spiky,” according to Ellis.
Keri and Joe Martin, of Punxsutawney, read the book to their children, Maren, 5, and Waelynn, 3½. “We lost Cash, our English Mastiff, two years ago, and while our youngest doesn’t have a lot of memories, our oldest daughter still talks about him. It was cool to get the book and have Maren ask if Cash was one of the stars in the sky.”
An Indiana family, Eric and Beth Porter, also appreciated the message the book and illustrations express.
“We received a copy of ‘Stella and the Stars’ the day after our 14-year-old dog Rocky passed away,” Eric Porter said. Reading the book to their sons, Everett, 8, and Rowan, 5, reinforced the significance of “gone but not forgotten.”
“Your pets may leave your home, but they never leave your heart,” Beth Porter said.
The book is available on the Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Walmart websites, as well as B’s Books Etc. in Punxsutawney. Ellis said she is in awe of the overwhelming support she is receiving.
“Every day I’m getting pictures from families that include their pets with my book.”
“I believe ‘Stella and the Stars’ will bring light and hope during a difficult time. I also believe the book will bring meaningful, child-led conversations that will support families in finding the right words to remember their beloved pet.”