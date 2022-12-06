Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl, Indiana County Children and Youth Services Director James Yaworski and Indiana Area School District Superintendent Mr. Michael Vuckovich are pleased to announce a new partnership between all entities to implement a program called Handle With Care.
Handle With Care is designed to promote partnerships between community agencies that include law enforcement, first responders, mental health professionals and schools to help provide a safe and supportive academic environment for children exposed to traumatic events known as “adverse childhood experiences,” or ACEs. ACEs, if unaddressed, can lead to challenges such as substance use disorders and mental health concerns and can have a lasting impact on a child’s health, well-being, and academic success.
HWC was developed in 2011 by the West Virginia Children’s Justice Task Force, in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the South District of West Virginia, when a subcommittee was formed to explore the problem of children’s exposure to trauma and violence and programming to mitigate the negative effects of trauma. They developed Handle With Care, and in 2013 piloted the program in one elementary school. Since then, more than 65 cities across the country have implemented the program.
The way this program will work is rather simple and efficient. After the police have had contact with a child, the “Handle with Care” notice is sent to the child’s school and school district. The goal is then to notify the child’s teacher before school starts. While the notification is given to the student’s teacher, it is not part of the child’s permanent record. Teachers have received trauma-informed training and resources, and the alert does not mean that the child will be approached by the teacher. Instead, the alert is meant to give the teacher an understanding of why the student may not have completed homework, may be tired or may be acting out.
“The Indiana Area School District is pleased to participate in this partnership with local agencies,” Vuckovich said. “Our students’ safety is a top priority, and this program is one way to support their well-being. We view HWC as another tool to help build stronger relationships between home, school and community. I am grateful for the leadership and support displayed by the Indiana Borough Police Department, District Attorney Bob Manzi, the IASD Board of Directors and Indiana County Children and Youth Services to work collaboratively to implement additional support for our students.”