indiana high school totem sign

Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl, Indiana County Children and Youth Services Director James Yaworski and Indiana Area School District Superintendent Mr. Michael Vuckovich are pleased to announce a new partnership between all entities to implement a program called Handle With Care.

Handle With Care is designed to promote partnerships between community agencies that include law enforcement, first responders, mental health professionals and schools to help provide a safe and supportive academic environment for children exposed to traumatic events known as “adverse childhood experiences,” or ACEs. ACEs, if unaddressed, can lead to challenges such as substance use disorders and mental health concerns and can have a lasting impact on a child’s health, well-being, and academic success.