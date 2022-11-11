87466030

 Hemera Technologies

Lifesteps Child Check

Lifesteps serves the Indiana community through its Child Check program and the Family Care Mobile Resource Center. Child Check will provide free developmental and autism screenings for children birth to age 5 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Indiana County Outreach Center, 1455 Church St., Indiana.

