Lifesteps Child Check
Lifesteps serves the Indiana community through its Child Check program and the Family Care Mobile Resource Center. Child Check will provide free developmental and autism screenings for children birth to age 5 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Indiana County Outreach Center, 1455 Church St., Indiana.
As the early years are a critical time in a child’s development, Lifesteps urges families to proactively have children assessed for developmental delays. Notable milestones in a child’s development include certain aspects of hearing, talking, seeing, playing and basic social skills. By ensuring milestones are met at age appropriate benchmarks, children are far more likely to reach their potential.
Through Lifesteps Child Check program, parents are provided with knowledge on their child’s current state of development and guided to resources when delays are detected. The screening is a brief assessment using games and activities to determine a child’s current level of development that takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The results are then discussed with the parents or guardians.
Working alongside this program, the Lifesteps’ Family Care Mobile Resource Center program helps to improve the lives of those in the community by offering free resources such as reading materials on child development, divorce and relationships, disabilities and special education, geriatric issues, grief and loss, health care, parenting skills, step-parenting and teen parenting.
To schedule an appointment for an in-person or online developmental screening, and to learn more about the Family Care Mobile Resource Center, call Lifesteps at (724) 283-1010 or 1-800-225-2010.
Unique to Indiana County, the mobile resource center is funded through the generosity of the United Way of Indiana County, the Bork Family Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, and generous community support.
SNIPP workshop
A workshop sponsored by SNIPP and Indiana County Humane Society will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at ICHS, 191 Airport Road, White Township.
Come to the workshop and learn how to use traps to trap, spay and neuter and return the cats.
The workshop is free. Refreshments will be served. Register by calling (724) 459-5004.
Seniors for Safe Driving course
Seniors for Safe Driving classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at Summit Church, 2707 West Pike, White Township.
The senior citizen driver improvement course is designed to help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provide insight about driving on today’s roadways.
The classes are Penn DOT approved, designed for drivers 55 and older and provide a multi-year discount on your auto insurance (as mandated by Pennsylvania state law).
There is no testing or behind-the-wheel driving; the course is meant to refresh your driving skills and your knowledge of the rules of the road.
To register for a class, call (800) 559-4880 or (724) 283-0245, or register online by visiting www. seniorsforsafedriving.com.
Marching band craft/vendor show
A craft and vendor show to benefit the West Shamokin Wolves Marching Band will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at West Shamokin High School, 178 Wolf Drive, Rural Valley.
Admission is free. There will be a Chinese auction as well as food and beverages available for purchase.
Call (724) 783-7040 with any questions.
Roll sale
Nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls are available to order for December pickup from SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets in Homer City.
Orders will be accepted until Saturday, Nov. 20. To order, please call (724) 910-4697.