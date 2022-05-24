Girl Scouts from Daisy/Brownie Troop 52939 and 36581 and Junior Troop 28832 have spent the past month working diligently on their Take Action Project.
To earn this badge, each troop had to come up with a sustainable project that solves a problem in their local community. This project teaches the girls to think about issues right in their back yard and how they can engage other community members to create a lasting change in their world.
At the beginning of the project they read the book “Little Libraries, Big Heroes.” This book got the girls thinking how they could get books closer to the communities that they live in. The girls decided they would create Little Free Libraries, public bookcases that promote neighborhood book exchanges.
The girls set a budget, shopped for supplies and put their plan into action with the help of a few local businesses. The Johnstown Tribune Democrat donated three old newspaper vending machines, Napotnik Welding sandblasted and primed the boxes, and Nichol Lumber and Supply donated materials. The girls also collected books donated from their friends, families and neighbors so the libraries could be stocked for all ages of readers.
The troops’ hard work can be seen at the Alverda Post Office in Alverda, Cherryhill Volunteer Fire Company in Penn Run, and later this month, the final box will be placed at County Line Bent and Dent in Strongstown.