While a number of Halloween-related activities, including traditional trick-or-treating, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some municipalities and organizations are still holding various Halloween-themed activities.
For trick-or-treating, participating residents are asked to turn porch lights on.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Blairsville Borough from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Residents who wish to participate should turn on a porch light.
The borough reminds participants to be safe and follow guidelines from the CDC and department of health.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating will be held Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents have the option of participating at their homes or at a trunk-or-treat event to be held at Brush Valley United Methodist Church during the same hours. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
The annual Halloween parade will be held Oct. 31 at l p.m. starting at the fire hall. Trick-or-treating will follow until 3 p.m. The borough asks that everyone wear a face mask and follow CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.
ERNEST BOROUGH
The borough has scheduled trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Officials ask that those participating to wear a mask and follow CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating will be Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating is scheduled on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
The Saltsburg fire department will host a Firemen’s Halloween Parade on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. That will follow trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. that night.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
The township has scheduled trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
The Coal Run-McIntyre fire hall on Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. and have a table set up to hand out candy to anyone in community with children who would like to trick-or-treat. It will be an outdoor event, the firefighters said, and they welcome their community to bring the children by to get a treat, and have a hot beverage.