The following Halloween events have been announced. The Gazette will keep you updated on Halloween happenings as they are made available to us. To submit events, email news@indianagazette.net.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Trick or treating will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Residents participating should turn on an outdoor light. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Fright Night will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Brush Valley Fire Hall. Township residents are invited to decorate a table and hand out treats at the fire hall. There will be games, food and prizes.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
The White Township board of supervisors has opened the third annual White Township Halloween Home Decorating Contest and this year has begun the first Halloween Pet Costume Contest for residents of the township.
The home decorating contest offers two top prizes: one for the best décor as viewed in daylight hours, and another for the best lighting and special effects viewed after dark.
Three prizes are offered for residents who dress up their furry (or hairy, fleecy, skinny or scaly) friends for the Halloween season: the best costume, the most original costume and the most unique costume.
Entries are being accepted through 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Residents may enter both contests by email or online following guidelines published on the White Township website, www.whitetownship.org. The township’s panel of judges will visit the home decorating contest entries and judge them on site, and will review digital photos of costumed pets submitted to the township office.
White Township Recreation will offer a choice of prizes for the winning entries.
The Halloween observance will culminate with traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating by costumed youngsters from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Township residents are asked to leave porch lights if participating in trick-or-treating.
