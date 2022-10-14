More Halloween events have been announced. The Gazette will keep you updated on Halloween happenings as they are made available to us. To submit events, email news@indi anagazette.net.
More Halloween events have been announced. The Gazette will keep you updated on Halloween happenings as they are made available to us. To submit events, email news@indi anagazette.net.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Buffington Township will hold “Trick or Treat” night from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Please leave porch lights on if participating.
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
Creekside Borough will hold a Halloween parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 29. The parade starts at the fire hall.
Trick-or-treating will follow until 3 p.m.
ERNEST BOROUGH
Earnest Borough will hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 pm. Oct. 29. Judging for the House Decorating Contest will be held during that time.
People participating should leave a light on for trick-or-treaters.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Green Township trick-or-treat will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.
MARION CENTER BOROUGH
Trick-or-treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 for Marion Center Borough.
