More Halloween events have been announced. The Gazette will keep you updated on Halloween happenings as they are made available to us. To submit events, email news@indianagazette.net.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A Halloween parade will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by trick-or-treating from 2 to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
o o o
The American Legion Auxiliary will host Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 534 Philadelphia St.
This is a free event. Don’t forget to wear your costumes.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Montgomery Township will have trick-or-treating from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Porch lights should be on if participating.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
West Wheatfield Township will be participating in trick-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Residents who want to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights.
