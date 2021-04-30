The following law enforcement agencies have released statistical roundups of department activity in March:
State police, Indiana
Troopers at the Indiana County station in White Township answered 1,703 calls for service in March, including 144 reports of crimes.
Investigators ruled four of the complaints unfounded, closed 99 cases and filed charged against 106 suspects.
Highway patrol officers arrested 31 motorists for driving under the influence. They investigated 64 accidents that injured 20 people, and blamed six wrecks on impaired driving.
Police issued 934 citations and 421 warnings, assisted 29 motorists and conducted 45 truck inspections.
State police, Ebensburg
EBENSBURG — State troopers patrolling central Cambria County investigated 20 traffic accidents that resulted in one death and four injuries in March.
Police attributed four of the crashes including the fatality to the use of alcohol or drugs. They charged nine motorists with DUI, wrote 302 traffic citations, and issued 142 warnings over the month.
They assisted 14 motorists and performed 21 commercial vehicle inspections.
Criminal investigators took 85 reports of offenses, ruled one report unfounded, arrested 27 people and closed 34 cases.
In all, police at the station answered 838 calls for service.
Indiana County sheriff's office
Deputies at the county sheriff's office performed 232 and one-half hours of security in the county courts in March, logged 1,702 hours of security at court facilities and served 66 hours in transportation of 28 inmates between the jail and the courts, Sheriff Robert Fyock reported.
The screened 6,701 visitors to the courthouse, and checked 442 people at the Domestic Relations Section and 735 visitors to Indiana County Children & Youth Services on Indian Springs Road.
The deputies assisted at four real estate sales, served 21 protection from abuse orders, filed criminal charges against five suspects, issued 46 traffic tickets and 15 warnings, and wrote six non-traffic summary citations.
They charged two drivers with DUI.
They answered 53 complaints, served 240 civil papers and 44 bench warrants, and assisted other police agencies on five occasions.
The office issued 572 concealed-carry permits and one firearm dealer license, Fyock reported.
Homer City Borough police
HOMER CITY — Officers in Homer City logged 45 incidents in March including 11 traffic stops, four domestic incidents, three reports of suspicious activity, six traffic-control assignments, three requests for information, two thefts, two ordinance violations, and one report each of: an accident on private property, a traffic accident, suspicious activity, suspicious vehicle, hit-and-run, harassment and a mental health problem.
Police responded to one alarm, checked one animal complaint, investigated a civil dispute, assisted with one medical issue, conducted one security check and performed one welfare check.
Officers issued four non-traffic citations and two traffic tickets. They wrote tickets for 15 expired meters and one parking violation, and collected $65 in fines.
Liquor control enforcement
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Agents of the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement responded to 80 complaints in March, wrote nine violation letters and issued 37 warnings for violation of liquor laws, according to Sgt. Shawn Fischer, the office commander.
The District No. 7 office enforces the state liquor code in Indiana, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clearfield and five other counties in the region.
Blairsville Borough police
BLAIRSVILLE — The local police department logged 122 calls for service in March, according to a report to the borough council.
Blairsville's offices issued 82 traffic tickets and three summary citations, filed three criminal complaints and wrote 78 parking tickets during the month
They investigated 14 ordinance violations, six traffic accidents, six domestic disputes, and nine "incidents." They responded four times to assist other agencies, assisted the fire company two times, assisted paramedics on seven calls and performed five welfare checks.
Borough officers responded to five alarms, issued one warning, probed three reports of suspicious people and activities, took three reports of lost or found property, investigated one report of identity theft, two complaints of harassment, one incident of vandalism, one assault and one case of driving under the influence.
State police, Greensburg
GREENSBURG — State troopers at the regional Troop A headquarters in Westmorland County responded to 1,948 calls for service in March, Capt. Stephen Russo reported.
Criminal investigators took 352 reports of offense, determined that six were unfounded, cleared 105 cases and arrested 88 suspects.
On area highways, troopers investigated 120 crashes that resulted in three deaths and injuries to 23 people. They attributed 21 wrecks to intoxicated driving but none of the fatalities, and arrested 55 motorists for DUI.
The troopers issued 679 traffic citations and 853 warnings.
State police, Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY — State police at Punxsutawney-based Troop C headquarters answered 488 calls last month, according to a report.
Highway patrol offices investigated 290 accidents, arrested 267 motorist for DUI, issued 504 tickets and gave 577 warning notices.
In the criminal investigation division, troopers investigated 62 reported crimes, ruled nine reports as unfounded, closed 35 cases and filed charges against 28 suspects.
Clymer borough police
CLYMER — Officers of the borough police department recorded 67 incidents in March including 36 traffic stops. They investigated three reports of harassment, three domestic disputes, two noise complaints, one suspicious person, one report of suspiciously activity, one drug violating, one dumping incident, one disturbance, one ATV complaint and one case of criminal mischief.
Police responded once to assist paramedics, answered one medical call, assisted another police agency one time, served one warrant investigated one local ordinance violation, and roved one hit-and-run crash.
Clymer police answered two calls for information, enforced one narcotics violation, investigat6ed one reported sex offense and probed one hit-and-run accident, according to a report provided to the borough council.
Officers arrested five people. wrote two summary citations and issued 14 traffic tickets and six parking tickets, according to the report.