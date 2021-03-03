Monthly statistics were reported for February by state police at Indiana and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
State troopers handled 1,559 incidents, with 120 criminal offenses reported, 119 offenses determined to be founded, 79 offenses cleared and 93 criminal arrests.
State police also investigated 77 crashes, none of which were fatal but 11 of which were hit-and-run, with 12 injuries reported, five determined to involve driving under the influence and 16 DUI arrests. Troopers also issued 264 traffic citations and 129 warnings, cited nine individuals for seat belt violations, assisted 49 motorists and handled 21 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
County sheriff’s deputies handled 17 prisoner transports, taking up 45 hours, and were involved in courtroom security for 264 hours and courthouse facility security for 1,406 hours.
There was one firearm dealer license issued as well as 448 firearm permits, 70 civil processes conducted, 40 bench warrants served, five criminal complaints filed and one arrest for driving under the influence.
Deputies handed out 16 traffic and two non-traffic citations, gave five traffic warnings, assisted other agencies on four occasions and handled 34 complaints.
Totals of individuals screened were 4,949 at the courthouse, 391 at the Domestic Relations Section and 611 at Children and Youth Services.