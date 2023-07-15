Two area congressmen issued statements Friday hailing U.S. House passage of its version of the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
“The National Defense Authorization is one of the most important bills Congress takes up,” said Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township. “This year’s bill authorizes support for efforts to counter aggression from foreign adversaries, provides a 5.2 percent increase in service member pay, and ensures our military families have safe and secure housing.
House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, said the House measure, also known as H.R. 2670, provides assistance to the 8,000 service members discharged for failing to take the COVID-19 vaccine and gives them a path to return to service; strengthens strategic deterrence, missile defense, and hypersonic capabilities; improves military and industrial base readiness; includes billions of dollars in budget savings, reforms, and audits; and increases oversight and demands accountability from the Biden administration.
“Under the Biden administration, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, and Chinese aggression in the South China Sea increases. These foreign adversaries watch our every move,” Reschenthaler said. “This year’s House Republican NDAA sends a strong message to those who oppose the United States: Our nation’s armed forces are focused on lethality and deterrence, not distracted with woke social justice fantasies. As a Navy veteran, I am proud to support this legislation that properly invests in the safety and security of our nation.”
Thompson said he was pleased that one of his efforts, the Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act, was included in the overall package, as well as a bipartisan amendment he offered to strengthen POW/MIA recovery efforts.
Thompson said the Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act expands access to a centralized assessment tool for members of the Armed Forces and their families to identify, rate, and compare housing options. It will also enhance reporting requirements to ensure the tool is working as intended and the Department of Defense is addressing service members’ concerns.
The POW/MIA Reporting Amendment directs the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to submit a report to Congress identifying the most significant obstacles the agency faces in recovering and identifying remains of our service members missing in action or those who remain prisoners of war. It will also require the director to provide recommendations on how Congress and federal agencies can assist in overcoming these obstacles.
Reschenthaler said he included significant initiatives in the bill, including the following amendments:
• Encouraging the Department of Defense to continue utilizing the Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center to accelerate the employment of cutting-edge capabilities.
• Supporting the research of lightweight advanced carbon materials from coal and domestic onshoring of rare earth magnets.
• Establishing a DoD task force on mental health and language urging DoD to monitor and combat suicides among former members of the Guard and Reserve Components who were not activated for military service.
• Prohibiting DoD from closing the Mario Lemieux Foundation’s Austin’s Playrooms at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, and Naval Medical Center San Diego.
• Requiring DoD to submit to Congress a report on whether any products sold at commissary or exchange stores were produced by companies that have participated in a boycott action against the State of Israel.
