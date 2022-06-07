Indiana County libraries recently gathered together to promote summer reading in communities. They met to share about all the summer programs and activities going on for Oceans of Possibilities, this year’s theme.
To join your local library’s summer reading program for fun family-friendly summer activities, sign up by stopping into your library in person, visit its website to register and follow your library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for program updates.
• Blairsville SummerQuest. Registration is through June 18, Quest is from June 21 to July 30 and kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the library.
Week 1: Register and grab your questing bag. Come to the kick-off at the library.
Week 2: “Creatures,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. There will be family story-time and crafts.
Week 3: “Crafty Crewmates” for teens, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Make a Crewmate T-shirt, as well as a Crewmate bag or stuffie.
Week 4: “Sail a Sub,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Create and sail a boat or submarine.
Week 5: “STEAM night,” 6 p.m. Tuesday July 19. Use 3-D Doodlers to make creations and other low-tech STEAM.
Blairsville Public Library is running a six-week program. It will include a “Victorious Vessels” ship-building contest, a selfie station, an art wall for participants’ artistic creations, a Story Walk along the trail, and a Story Walk in Downtown Blairsville.
• Burrell Township Library has its SummerQuest from June 9 to Aug. 11. Programs for birth to age 12 will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Camps including writing, STEAM and animation camp are for age 13 to 17; check for days and times. Adults can challenge on their own or meet at 11 a.m. Mondays for Craftastic. Movie nights will be Saturdays at 7 p.m. www.burrelltownshiplibrary.org/
• Homer-Center Public Library has an Amazing Oceans program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. A free program will be held one day a week starting today to July 19. There will be Story Hour Tuesdays at 10 a.m. from today to July 19. For students in fourth through sixth grades there will be a breakfast club at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays until July 20. For additional activities, visit the Homer-Center Library Facebook page or https://homercenterpubliclibrary.com/
• Indiana Free Library will hold a kick-off program where patrons can pick up their materials and have a free swim at Mack Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. June 13. Registration is required. The program will end with a post-summer reading party at Yellow Creek Park at 11 a.m. July 28.
The summer reading schedule is as follows: 2 p.m. Mondays in the library, Percy Jackson Book Club, “Summer at Camp-Half Blood” for tweens and teens; Terrific Tuesdays 11 a.m. at the Community Garden Pavilion at Mack Park for kids newborn through 5; Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks Park at 11 a.m. for the whole family. Each day will include a theme-related story or presenter and a fun craft. All activities are free and open to the public, but registration is required. The Indiana Free Library also has several programs for all ages available on its website and detailed in its newsletter including information for The Great Reading Adventure. www.indianafreelibrary.org
• Saltsburg Free Library also will hold summer programs. Call the library at (724) 702-0261 for more information.