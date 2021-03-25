Almost two years after a car crash claimed the lives of a Saltsburg man and his granddaughter, state police have filed citations against an Indiana man accused of causing the wreck.
The collision just before 5:30 p.m. April 19, 2019, followed rainfall in the area of Route 286 in Center Township, where a Porsche driven by David Wilson crossed the center line near Simeone Road and hit a Toyota Rav 4 driven by 17-year-old Makenzie Deditch, of Grafton, W.Va.
Deditch, a high school senior, was logging training hours in advance of her driver’s license test under supervision of her grandfather, Willard “Wig” Allshouse.
After 23 months of investigation – and what Deditch’s mother called “hot potato” handling of the case by two district attorneys – the charges were filed Tuesday in Homer City District Court.
Trooper Brandon Smith wrote three traffic tickets for driving at an unsafe speed, failure to stay in a traffic lane and careless driving resulting in unintentional death – a count that could bring a fine of $500 upon conviction.
Wilson will be sent summonses to respond to the citations, according to court records. A 10-day deadline to respond would extend to April 5.
Nonie Allshouse, of Grafton, who lost her daughter and father in the crash, said she pursued the filing of criminal misdemeanor charges for the crash, but found little support from district attorneys Patrick Dougherty and Robert Manzi, who she said declared conflict of interest, and a deputy state attorney general who said it wasn’t her job to prosecute traffic tickets.
Before this week, Allshouse said, she was under the impression the matter would disappear from the criminal legal system.
However, Allshouse led the filing of a wrongful death law lawsuit two months after the crash in Indiana County Common Pleas Court. The case has yet to be settled. Whether she and other family members are awarded damages for their personal expenses and suffering for the losses of Wig Allshouse and Makenzie Deditch, she said the very filing of police charges validates her position that Wilson is responsible for their deaths.
“It’s the point that he did do something wrong and the state trooper sees that something was wrong,” Allshouse said.
“It wasn’t just simply an accident. That word makes my skin crawl. If he is found guilty of those charges, it proves that if he wasn’t driving reckless, they could be alive. If he didn’t cross into their lane, they would be alive.”
In the lawsuit, Allshouse and her family accuse Wilson of driving carelessly and recklessly, and of trying to pass other vehicles while crossing a double yellow line in a no-passing area.
Attorney Wayne Chiurazzi of The Chiurazzi Law Group, Pittsburgh, asked the court to award unspecified damages “in excess of arbitration limits, including punitive damages,” for the deaths.
Wilson’s attorneys, D. Douglass Klaber Jr. and Diana O’Connell of the Robb Leonard Mulvihill LLP law firm in Pittsburgh initially challenged the eligibility of some family members, such as Wig Allshouse’s wife, Brenda Fox, to make a claim for damages.
In the response, Wilson took the position that punitive damages cannot be awarded for ordinary negligence but only for conduct “which is outrageous, because of a defendant’s evil motive or reckless indifference to the rights of others.” He said the facts don’t support allegations of reckless, wantonness or extreme and outrageous behavior in the case.
A series of settlement proposals were offered and rejected. Figures in the offers are sealed by the court. It remains unresolved.
Evidence of the traffic violations will be aired at a summary trial before District Judge Susanne Steffee to be scheduled within 30 days of Wilson’s response to the citations, if he pleads not guilty to the charges. A guilty verdict in the district court could be appealed to the county common pleas court.