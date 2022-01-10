An overnight fire on Saturday claimed the life of a Rayne Township man, according to the Indiana County coroner.
John Eugene Wetzel, 76, of 1075 Skyline Drive, died of inhalation and burns, said Coroner Jerry Overman in a news release.
The incident was listed as occurring at 1:02 a.m. Saturday.
Overman ruled Wetzel’s death as accidental.
The coroner said when firefighters arrived, the single-story residential structure was “fully involved” in the blaze, and “shortly before” it was extinguished, found the victim’s body within the burned-out home.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the cause, Overman said.
Firefighters from Marion Center, Plumville, Clymer, Creekside and Indiana responded to the blaze, Overman said, along with Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana County Team 900, state police and employees with Rayne Township.
According to the Indiana County 911 log, in addition to those listed, firefighters from Rural Valley were dispatched to standby duty for Plumville, Commodore was dispatched to standby in Clymer and Perry Township for standby in Marion Center.
According to the log, Marion Center firefighters returned for a report of a rekindle 10:31 a.m. Saturday.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, is handling funeral arrangements.