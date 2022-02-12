A suspect with ties to Apollo, Blairsville, Derry Township and Johnstown now faces charges in three Kiski Valley area communities — and is in jail in Greensburg.
Ryan Fredericks, 27, listed in separate court dockets as being from Apollo and Johnstown, is wanted in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses.
He had been released on Monday on $5,000 bond posted with Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, after a summary count of public drunkenness and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer were held for trial.
However, Kiski police returned to Andring Friday to file a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia.
In a Facebook posting, Kiski Township police said a separate drug investigation commenced after Fredericks was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail, on charges stemming from a Jan. 29 incident at Held’s Shop’n Save in North Apollo.
There police said he was seen taking bites out of food items and returning them to the shelves, and allegedly doing the same with a facial tissue after he blew his nose into it.
In an affidavit filed with Andring, Kiski Township Officer Clinton McChesney said a jar of peanut butter and a package of shelled pistachios had been rendered unfit for sale, and moth crystals, iodine and an oral pain reliever had been taken off the shelves as well.
Police impounded his vehicle outside the North Apollo supermarket and used a search warrant to turn up a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as more than $3,000 in cash.
Meanwhile, Fredericks had a bond revoked Thursday after a hearing before Export Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway.
Delmont Borough Police brought Fredericks before Conway on Aug. 6, 2021, on two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as other charges.
A hearing before Conway first scheduled for Aug. 31 has been continued four times, with the next scheduled date being Feb. 22 at 9:45 a.m.
He also faces retail theft charges in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.
He was arraigned on Thursday on those charges, filed by state police in the Kiski Valley after an incident last weekend, before Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
Buczak scheduled a hearing for Fredericks on the Salem Township charge for Feb. 28 at 10:15 a.m.
Kiski Township police posted on Facebook that Fredericks is known to frequent the Derry, Blairsville and Apollo areas.
No criminal dockets are listed for Frederick in Indiana County.