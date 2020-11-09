RAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Rochester Mills man was fatally injured Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit a tree and a guardrail along Route 119, state police reported.
Raymond D. Previte, 65, died at the scene of the wreck, according to reports.
Troopers at Indiana said the northbound truck crossed the highway, traveled into a field, hit a tree and veered into the railing at 2:30 p.m.
Marion Center, Creekside and Plumville fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance Service assisted at the scene, authorities said.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.