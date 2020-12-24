An area man who had been the object of a search that reached to Florida will spend up to a year in the Indiana County Jail after his sentencing Wednesday by Common Pleas Judge Michael Clark in two criminal cases.
Additionally, Monty Gene Smith II, 36, who has had addresses in Avonmore, Apollo and Saltsburg, still may face additional jail time as other cases are pending, one in the Indiana District Court.
Clark remanded Smith to the county jail for 72 hours to six months on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Smith pleaded guilty to that charge on Aug. 7, two days short of a year after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Burrell Township.
He also was sentenced to 30 days to a year in the county jail on a guilty plea, also rendered on Aug. 7, to a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, from a May 10, 2019, incident in Indiana Borough.
The sentences will run concurrently. Separately, Clark assessed fines and costs from Smith in each case.
Smith was captured on Oct. 8 by the Pinellas County, Fla., sheriff’s office, after he was placed on the Five Most Wanted list issued Sept. 3 by the state police at the Indiana barracks.
He was wanted on charges that he was toting a cache of suspected fentanyl in a safe in his car on Aug. 31 in Indiana.
At that time, troopers said, a traffic stop at Philadelphia and Fourth streets turned up seven packages of suboxone, 19 stamp bags that contained white powder, a plastic straw with residue and two smartphones in the center console, as well as a digital scale and digital combination safe in the trunk.
Armed with a search warrant, investigators discovered 677 stamps bags with fentanyl and $7,880 cash inside the safe, police said. Smith later was released by police as the investigation began and took off.
Smith was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl on Tuesday on a felony count of intent to deliver drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia and three summary traffic violations.
Haberl set bond at $5,000 unsecured in the Aug. 31 case. Smith faces a preliminary hearing before the Indiana magistrate on Jan. 13.
Smith also faces charges that are moving through the courts in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.