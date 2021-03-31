HOMER CITY — A Graceton man will face trial on felony aggravated assault and other charges in what Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, called an incident of domestic violence.
The incident put a 51-year-old Graceton woman in the hospital in January.
On Tuesday, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee found a prima facie case against Larry N. Dunlap, 47, who also was charged with misdemeanor assault and possession of an instrument of crime and summary harassment.
State police said troopers were dispatched to a Jan. 23 incident along Second Street in Center Township where a man and woman were arguing over methamphetamines.
State police said the woman sustained major head trauma and was flown to a hospital.
Dunlap was taken into custody and remains in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.