Beginning with a 6:30 p.m. meeting tonight at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, congregants in the United Presbyterian Church-USA’s Presbytery of Kiskiminetas will be asked for comment about what the presbytery calls “a path forward ... as we move into our future.”
According to material distributed in church bulletins by the presbytery, Team Hope has been meeting for the past 18 months, “discerning and dreaming together” and producing “a plan and structure for our presbytery that we believe will meet the needs of our congregations and ensure we are not putting undue stress on our pastors.”
