Road Runners Flyer

Runner’s high, race awards and ice cream are what awaits participants in the Indiana Road Runners upcoming Run for the Trail 7K and two-mile fun run/walk on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. starting at the Dilltown Access to Ghost Run Trail.

 Courtesy of the Indiana Road Runners

The Indiana Road Runners, a running club founded in 1978, will be conducting its 19th annual Run for the Trail 7K on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The run will begin at the Ghost Run Trail at Route 403 North in Dilltown.

After the 7K, a 2 mile fun run/walk will take place at the same location.