The Indiana Road Runners, a running club founded in 1978, will be conducting its 19th annual Run for the Trail 7K on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The run will begin at the Ghost Run Trail at Route 403 North in Dilltown.
After the 7K, a 2 mile fun run/walk will take place at the same location.
“It starts on a country road with a couple of rolling hills,” Indiana Road Runners Treasurer John Swauger said, “and then it swings around and meets the Ghost Town Trail. So, the first half is on the country roads, they’re quiet, and the second half is a nice run to the finish, which is very scenic.”
“It gives a runner two different options,” former Road Runner Secretary Dick Gigliotti said. “One is that rolling road, and the other is that trail that is flat and a tiny bit downhill. And it’s nice to be going downhill for the last couple (kilometers). It’s a challenge and a pleasure to run, too.”
Runners can register online at RunSignUp.com until Aug. 9, but can also sign up on race day starting at 4 p.m. It is open to any runner or walker for a fee of $20, with a family discount of $15 for each of three or more family members.
The 7K will be professionally timed by David Mapes Timing Service, of Somerset, and the first three male and female participants that finish the 7K will receive locally created wooden train engines to reference the trail’s former role as a railroad route and railroad spikes in gold, silver and bronze for the respective finishers.
While the 2-mile fun run will be timed, it will not include an award. Finishers will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five gift cards donated by local businesses, including Bruno’s, Luigi’s, Jimmy Johns, Casa Jalisco and Ravaila’s, which will be announced after the fun run concludes.
For all participants, InFirst Bank has sponsored T-shirts to those who register online before Aug. 1, with shirts available afterward, while supplies last. After the race, ice cream treats will be provided by Allied Milk Producers.
“Really, people come year after year,” Swauger, who also manages the club’s newsletter said, “and say it’s one of their favorite races.”
The Road Runners began as a response to a fledgling movement in the 1970s to encourage more people to pick up the sport, according to Gigliotti.
“It had a nice kernel of runners,” he said, “and I had no idea there were that many people that ran.”
He describes the running boom as “just getting off the ground” during the Road Runner’s initial years, showing similarities during his time in Washington, D.C.
Gigliotti credits a preceding group at IUP and an old running store for helping the club get on its feet and fostering a community interested in running.
The first event the club organized, which was sponsored and directed by Dan and Sid McGinnis, was the first Fool’s Run in 1978, which celebrated its 45th anniversary this year.
“There were over 800 runners,” Gigliotti said. “For the first couple of years it was like that. That’s where I saw my first race. We were at Mack Park, my wife and son and I, and my wife knew I was getting interested and she said, ‘Go watch it’.”
Since the third Fool’s Run, he had run the route, even becoming race director until two years ago, when he decided to retire.
“(Gigliotti) is still very much involved,” Swauger said. “I refer to him as race director emeritus.”
Gigliotti also credits Swauger for the jump in membership, with members scattered across the U.S. and one who formerly resided in China, but now teaches in Ecuador. The club grew from 50 back in the ‘70s to more than 175 families, according to the club’s website.
“John is a natural salesman,” Gigliotti said. “I have to say that John is the spark of the club now.”
According to Swauger, anyone who is interested in becoming a member can join the club on their weekly six-mile club runs on Monday or contact Swauger at (412) 289-6299 or jswauger@comcast. net. Registration is $15 per household and can be completed online at www. indianaroadrunners.com.
The Run for the Trail is park of a series of five that have been planned for this year. After this event, the Hoodlebug 5K Run and Fun Walk will follow on Sept. 10 and InFirst Bank’s Veteran’s Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay will conclude this year’s events on Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.