State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, on Thursday announced that school districts in the 62nd Legislative District have been awarded $55,537 to provide education services to students with disabilities who may be facing additional challenges through the new academic year.
The money will be used to provide enhanced real-time instruction to bolster remote services and support for complex needs, and for students with disabilities who experienced a loss in skills or behavior and/or a lack of progress due to mandatory school closures.
The following school districts in the 62nd Legislative District received grants:
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District: $10,871.66
• Homer-Center School District: $5,731.99
• Indiana Area School District: $18,761.40
• Marion Center School District: $9,165.27
• Penns Manor Area School District: $5,120.11
• United School District: $5,886.73
“Schools being forced to close this past spring and the continuation of at least some degree of remote learning for this coming fall have done our students an enormous disservice, particularly those students with disabilities,” said Struzzi said in a news release. “We need to do everything in our power to ensure that they are getting the best services possible. They should not be deprived of an education, no matter the circumstances.”
This funding comes from a combination of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, funded by the federal government, and the Department of Education’s federal funding through the Individuals with Disabilities Act.
Grant amounts were calculated using an allocation formula based on the number of students with complex special education needs within each school district.