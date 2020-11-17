On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced recipients of more than $9 million in 2020-21 Safe Schools Targeted Grants, including seven school districts, one vocational-technical school and one parochial school in this area.
PDE’s Office for Safe Schools offers four types of safety grants: for equipment (up to $25,000), programming (up to $20,000), school police officers (up to $40,000) and school resource officers (up to $60,000).
Grants are awarded to schools to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers.
Locally, equipment grant awardees included Apollo-Ridge ($12,435), Homer-Center ($25,000), Indiana Area ($24,996), Penns Manor Area ($25,000), Purchase Line ($8,455) and United ($18,840), as well as, through ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, St. Bernard School in White Township ($18,564).
Indiana Area ($18,000), United ($20,000) and St. Bernard ($7,245) were among area program grant awardees. Homer-Center ($39,988.46) and Purchase Line ($40,000) were among awardees of school police officer grants, while Apollo-Ridge ($60,000) and Lenape Tech ($39,630) were among school resource officer grant awardees.