The following school districts have announced their kindergarten or pre-kindergarten registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
PRE-K REGISTRATION
PENNS MANOR AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Penns Manor Elementary School is accepting applications for the Pre-K program for the 2023-24 school year. Children 4 years old preferred. Only children residing in the Penns Manor School District are eligible to enroll. This is a half-day voluntary program. Applications are available by calling Nicole Peterson at (724) 254-2666, ext. 4851, or emailing nicole.peterson@pennsmanor.org.
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
River Valley School District is now accepting applications for the Early Childhood Learning Academy for the 2023-24 school year. This is a free, full-day program for qualifying families who live in the district, as well as those residing outside the district. Families who do not meet the income guidelines may also be accepted into the program for a nominal fee. Applications are available at the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg building office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Children cannot be kindergarten eligible and must be 3 years old by Sept. 1. For more information, please email or call Courtney Rizer at rizer.c@rvsdpa.org or (724) 343-3230.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
ARMSTRONG SCHOOL DISTRICT
Armstrong School District will hold kindergarten registration and student screening on the following dates:
• Dayton Elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23; (814) 257-8816
• Elderton Elementary, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 15; (724) 354-2131
• Lenape Elementary, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and March 1; evening dates, 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1; (724) 763-5299
• Shannock Valley Elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7; (724) 783-6991
• West Hills Primary, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14-16; evening dates, 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 15 and 16
Kindergarten registration and student screening will take place on the same day and time. Parents are asked to call their child’s school to schedule a 30-minute appointment for one of the dates listed.
Admission to kindergarten will be limited to children reaching 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31. Registration forms can be downloaded from the district’s website and completed prior to registration to save time. Parents may also stop at the school to pick up a registration packet, complete the forms and bring them to registration. Please note, however, that official registration must be done in person. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school.
Parents/guardians are asked to bring the following information to registration:
• An original copy of the child’s birth certificate
• The child’s immunization records
• Proof of residency with an accurate description of the location of your residence including municipality, road names and landmarks for the purpose of planning transportation routes
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT
Penns Manor Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration by appointment only on March 10. Contact the school at (724) 254-2666, ext. 1000, for an appointment.
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT — BLAIRSVILLE
River Valley School District’s Blairsville Elementary School will hold its kindergarten registration on April 12.
Parents whose children will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, should visit the school, 106 School Lane, to pick up enrollment packets.
Those packets will be available from Feb. 27 until April 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the elementary office.
A registration time will be scheduled when parents pick up their packet.
On April 12, parents should plan to bring the student, as well as all papers in the enrollment packet, immunization records, three proofs of residency and a birth certificate.
Contact Blairsville Elementary School at (724) 459-5500 if you have any questions.
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT — SALTSBURG
River Valley School District’s Saltsburg Elementary School will hold its kindergarten registration April 13 at the elementary school.
Parents whose children will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, should visit the school, 199 Trojan Lane, to pick up enrollment packets, which will be available from Feb. 27 until April 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the elementary office.
A registration time will be scheduled when parents pick up their packet.
On April 13, should plan to bring the student, as well as all papers in the enrollment packet, immunization records, three proofs of residency and a birth certificate.
Contact Saltsburg Elementary School at (724) 639-3556 if you have any questions.