A career and technical student from Penn Run earned national recognition and a medal at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta on June 21-22.
Olivia Cramer, a student at Indiana County Technology Center, was awarded the high school bronze medal in Nail Care.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. Skill Point Certificates were also awarded to the national medalists for meeting a threshold score in their event as an indicator of proficiency and workplace readiness. Students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.