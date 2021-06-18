Abigail Bruner, of Blairsville, was recently honored by the Blairsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5821 for her community service and dedication to scholastic achievements.
Commander Tom Patz presented Abigail with a $1,000 scholarship at the Veterans Circle at Blairsville Cemetery.
Al Hogue Jr., former Blairsville Cemetery caretaker, gave remarks commending Abigail and her siblings for their continued support of flag-raising efforts, advancement of American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and country.
Abigail, who is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, intends to continue taking American Sign Language classes at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Abigail is a Class of 2020 graduate of the Homeschoolers for Christ Cooperative, a network of more than 100 parent-educated kids in Indiana County.
As a special needs student, Abigail — who has Down syndrome — was the inspiration for her parents to team up with like-minded mothers and fathers in the region to organize a faith-based education program for all their kids. Abigail is Homeschoolers for Christ’s charter member and the first to complete her education in the co-op from start to finish.
Her scholastic achievements were brought to the attention of the VFW scholarship committee last year when she won the $750 Clayton Winebark Memorial Scholarship.
“One of our members, Al Hogue, read an article about her last year and contacted us to suggest her for our annual William Hallenbaugh Memorial Scholarship to a Blairsville area student, but we had already selected our recipient for 2020 so we had to wait to do it this year,” said Patz. “Al recalled the young girl helping her family place and take down American flags at the cemetery every year. So, we decided to give her recognition for patriotism and community spirit to help out in the community.”
Patz said they usually asked scholarship applicants to submit an essay based on a specific topic each spring. However, the COVID-19 restrictions this past school year prevented the usual selection process. They hope to return to the original selection process for 2022.
“Provided we are still in existence, we will continue to provide the scholarship as long as we can,” Patz said.
He said the COVID-19 shutdown had a big impact on the VFW over the past year.
“We are slowly cranking back up. We are open five days a week and we have our barbecue fundraisers on weekends. We are hoping our hall rental will pick back up as well,” he said.
For information about renting the hall, email Tom patz@comcast.net.