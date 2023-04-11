Eight districts and 63 students competed in the annual 24 Math competition hosted by ARIN IU 28 on April 4. Students in fourth through eighth grade competed by quickly adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing mentally to reach the target number 24.
The 24 game creates opportunities for adaptive reasoning, focus, strategic thinking and problem-solving skills.
Pictured in front, from left, are Rocco Persichetti, River Valley fourth-grader, first place; Tripp Shoemaker, River Valley fourth-grader, second place; and Otto Stewart, Indiana fourth-grader, third place. In the back row, from left, are Vaida Ponish, Homer-Center sixth-grader, third place; Zoe Cooper, Indiana fifth-grader, second place; Nathan Kamer, Armstrong sixth-grader, first place; Julia Fabin, Homer-Center seventh-grader, first place; Sara Williard, Marion Center eighth-grader, second place; and Draven Newman, Indiana eighth-grader, third place.