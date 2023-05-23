Students from Indiana Area, River Valley and United school districts recently placed in the Indiana County Stock Market Challenge sponsored by S&T Bank.
The competitions are held in the classroom, both county-wide and statewide.
Brighter Financial Futures (dba PennCFL) announced that Indiana student Tyla Stancombe won in the challenging Stock Market competition. She worked under the leadership of teacher Janice Brocious.
Tyla finished in second place in Indiana County and fifth in the state in the Middle School Division of the Stock Market Challenge.
River Valley students Michael Muir finished in first place in the Personal Budgeting Challenge in Indiana County, and Cole Stuchal finished in third place in the High School Division of the Stock Market Challenge in Indiana County. Both worked under the leadership of teacher Sharon Highberger.
River Valley student Quan Le finished in second place in the High School Division of the Stock Market Challenge in Indiana County, and worked under the leadership of teacher Mark Freeman.
United students Connor Rosko, Paiton Steiner and Anthony Elliott worked under the leadership of teachers Michael Wilt and John Dunn.
Connor finished in first place in the High School Division for Indiana County in the Stock Market Challenge and Paiton took second place in the Personal Budgeting Challenge in Indiana County. Both of the students worked under teacher Michael Wilt. Anthony finished in first place in the Elementary & Middle School Division for Indiana County in the Stock Market Challenge under teacher John Dunn.
The program is generously sponsored by S&T Bank.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including western Pennsylvania, eastern Pennsylvania, northeast Ohio, central Ohio and upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp .com or stbank.com.
The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) exists to prepare the next generation to rise up. Many in society today suffer financially due to the lack of financial management skills and a “minimum wage” mindset. Penn-CFL strives to change the future by offering all Pennsylvania students in grades K-12 with personal finance education, a stock market and personal budgeting game, along with entrepreneurship skills that will help them thrive in the workforce and in life.
PennCFL is a 501©3 organization and approved by Pennsylvania’s Department of Community & Economic Development as an Educational Improvement Organization. The PennCFL competitions and programs result in more than 20,000 student registrations in Pennsylvania. Training and support are provided to hundreds of teachers. The organization showcases exceptional talent from business, education and government.
Its entrepreneurship program, Dream-Learn-Pitch, allows students to learn through its online curriculum, at its entrepreneurship conferences or independently with their teachers. Students can upload their Elevator Pitch to win prizes up to $10,000 and, additionally, up to $40,000 in college scholarships. See www.dreamlearnpitch.org/terms--conditions for details.
