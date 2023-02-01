PITTSBURGH — A Buffington Township woman is continuing her Allegheny County Common Pleas Court civil lawsuit in the wake of a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport — while one of the defendants is counter-suing two other defendants.
In a filing in Pittsburgh last week, Payton Renee Balogh’s attorneys Larry E. Coben and Jo Ann Niemi refuted denials of liability from Mazda Motor Corp., its North American subsidiary, and automobile dealers in Altoona and Harrisburg.
In response a day later, Mazda North American Operations (also known as Mazda Motor of America Inc.), through its Philadelphia-based attorneys Gerard Cedrone and Jo E. Peifer, said, if it is held liable to Balogh, then Starter Cars in Altoona and Sutliff Auto Group in Harrisburg “are liable to MNAO by way of contribution or indemnity.”
That follows filings on Jan. 6 by Beaver attorney Michael E. Lang on behalf of Starter Cars, claiming Balogh “failed to properly mitigate her damages,” and Jan. 11 by Pittsburgh attorneys Philip J. Sbrolla and Christopher D. Gee on behalf of Sutliff, denying it had sold the subject vehicle to Balogh and/or her mother, but rather it had received the vehicle as a trade-in at a now-closed dealership and then sold the vehicle to Starter Cars.
In November 2022, Balogh agreed to dismiss “without prejudice” her claims for punitive damages — provided she could refile “after the completion of discovery.”
On Jan. 24, Coben and Niemi refiled on Balogh’s behalf, saying she “demands judgment in her favor against all parties, together with all costs, attorneys’ fees and other relief the Court deems just and equitable in this lawsuit.”
On the evening of Oct. 20, 2020, on Airport Road near Geesey Road in White Township, according to the initial filing by Coben and Niemi, Balogh “was caused to lose steering control and left the roadway.”
As further noted by the two attorneys, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., “The Mazda traversed a grassy area and struck a partly buried concrete stanchion (airport-related equipment) causing damage to the Mazda, including some undercarriage components, and then the vehicle rolled over onto its passenger side.”
Furthermore, Balogh’s attorneys wrote, “a fire erupted, spreading smoke and fire into the occupant section, where the plaintiff was trapped. Before anyone could come to her rescue, Balogh was catastrophically burned” over 70 percent of her body.
Pennsylvania Record, pennrecord.com, an Illinois-based publication covering Pennsylvania’s legal system, contributed to this report.