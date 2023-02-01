Court gavel

PITTSBURGH — A Buffington Township woman is continuing her Allegheny County Common Pleas Court civil lawsuit in the wake of a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport — while one of the defendants is counter-suing two other defendants.

In a filing in Pittsburgh last week, Payton Renee Balogh’s attorneys Larry E. Coben and Jo Ann Niemi refuted denials of liability from Mazda Motor Corp., its North American subsidiary, and automobile dealers in Altoona and Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania Record, pennrecord.com, an Illinois-based publication covering Pennsylvania’s legal system, contributed to this report.