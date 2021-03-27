An Indiana County woman has been selected by Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a 2021 Young Alumni Achievement Award.
Tessa Minnick Mongold, a 2010 bachelor’s and 2012 master’s graduate in safety sciences, was selected for the award.
Mongold, of Penn Run, is the daughter of Robert and Amy Minnick and the wife of Jonathan Mongold.
The Young Alumni Achievement Awards are sponsored by the IUP Office of Alumni and Friends and IUP Ambassadors, the student-alumni group. It is presented to IUP graduates of the last 15 years who have recorded notable achievements in their professions. Each IUP College selects a recipient who is a graduate of that College for the award.
Award recipients were recognized in virtual events on March 22 and 24. Recipients were congratulated by IUP President Michael Driscoll and joined by family members, current IUP students, representatives from IUP Alumni and Friends, IUP Ambassadors and college deans.
Mongold is the environmental, health and safety manager at Pepsi Beverages North America in Johnstown. She works with local and divisional management teams to address all environmental, health and safety requirements for two Pepsi Production/Warehouse facilities and a sugar railcar depot in Johnstown.
In 2019, Mongold was recognized as a notable female in manufacturing from the Pennsylvania Business Central publication in its Women in Business section. She won the prestigious Circle of Champions award for Pepsi Beverage North America in Safety, Health and Environmental: Manufacturing and Warehousing in 2019; less than one-tenth of 1 percent of employees worldwide receive this award.
She is also the 2017 You Excel Award winner for Pepsi Beverages North America, Safety, Health and Environmental: Manufacturing and Warehousing.
She previously worked as a safety engineer with the America Red Cross biomedical division and as a safety consultant from Amerisafe Consulting and Safety Sciences.
She currently serves as chairwoman for the Clara Barton Forum of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Chapter and is an American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania board member.
While at IUP, Mongold was a student member and officer of the America Society of Safety Professionals and was a member of the IUP Track and Field team. She was also a graduate assistant in the Department of Safety Sciences. She was the Mid-Atlantic Construction Safety Council Scholarship recipient from 2009 to 2010, was selected for membership in Phi Kappa Phi national honor society and was selected for Rho Sigma Kappa Safety Sciences Honor Society.
Mongold is currently obtaining a certificate in leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame. She is a certified safety professional.