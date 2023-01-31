Miracle-Ear of Indiana recently partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide a Glen Campbell woman with the gift of sound, according to a news release.
Angela Banks struggled with hearing loss for many years. She was struggling to communicate effectively with her family and friends. It was becoming more difficult to enjoy herself when family was around, and she was missing the sounds of the birds chirping. Banks decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation. Miracle-Ear Hearing Instrument Specialist Tony Giavedoni tested Banks and confirmed the need for two hearing aids, but quickly determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of her reach.
Giavedoni suggested that she apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Banks was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as lifetime aftercare. Banks is thrilled with her new hearing aids, and is looking forward to being part of conversations again with her family and friends and excited to hear the chirping of the birds in the morning. Banks is grateful for the help Giavedoni and the Miracle-Ear Foundation has given her with the gift of sound.
More than 48 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, and more than 7 million people who need hearing aids cannot afford them.
The Miracle-Ear Foundation is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization that has supported underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs for more than 30 years. The foundation partnered with local franchisee Julie Beall-McKelvey and her staff to give the gift of sound to Banks.
“It can be easy to underestimate the value of hearing; however, it affects nearly every aspect of our lives,” Beall-McKelvey said. “Hearing loss can inhibit everything from the enjoyment of simple pleasures to meaningful relationships, fulfilling work or education and overall well-being. That is why the staff at all 34 of our Miracle-Ear locations are happy to donate resources and time to enhance the lives of others.”
The local Indiana Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Indiana for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need.
“We’re proud to support better hearing in our community,” Beall-McKelvey said. “When given the chance to improve lives through the gift of sound, we want to ensure every Indiana resident has the opportunity.”