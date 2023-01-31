Miracle-Ear

Pictured are hearing-aid recipient Angela Banks, of Glen Campbell, and Miracle-Ear Hearing Instrument Specialist Tony Giavedoni.

 Submitted photo

Miracle-Ear of Indiana recently partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide a Glen Campbell woman with the gift of sound, according to a news release.

Angela Banks struggled with hearing loss for many years. She was struggling to communicate effectively with her family and friends. It was becoming more difficult to enjoy herself when family was around, and she was missing the sounds of the birds chirping. Banks decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation. Miracle-Ear Hearing Instrument Specialist Tony Giavedoni tested Banks and confirmed the need for two hearing aids, but quickly determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of her reach.

Tags