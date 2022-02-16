“It’s a funny story,” Jenny Rummell, formerly of Indiana, said of her first tattoo.
“I used to spend a lot of time at the Indiana Skating Rink and there was this sticker machine that had this dragon sticker. I tried for months to get that specific sticker from the machine, and when I finally did, I didn’t know where I wanted to put it. So I ended up getting it tattooed on me.”
That was nearly 20 years ago, when Rummell was 16 years old. The tattoo was done at Big Mojo Tattoo and Body Piercing Studio on Seventh Street in Indiana. From there, Rummell collected even more ink.
“I started out not wanting to have any visible pieces,” she said. “I had a few small ones here and there, but then I met a good friend of mine now and he was doing good work, so I decided to go for it and got a few more smaller pieces on my arms.”
From there, more and more ink was added.
“I say they’re like potato chips, you can’t have just one,” Rummell said.
Now, she’s hoping her tattoos will get her featured on the cover of Inked magazine.
Currently Rummell isn’t sure how many individual tattoos she has. “They’ve all blended together,” she said. “I’ve blended them intentionally too. I’ve always loved colorful things and two of the most colorful things I could think of are flowers and candy. So, my one arm is dedicated to and covered in flowers and the other one is covered in candy. They meet in the middle on my chest and merge together.”
Rummell has a few pieces on her lower body and on her legs and feet as well. “Some of those pieces are for people like my mom, my grandparents and my niece, and I have some other silly ones too.”
Another subject matter permanently inked on Rummel’s skin is her love of cats.
“I am a self-proclaimed crazy cat lady,” she said. “It took me awhile to get my first cat tattoo since I couldn’t decide what I wanted. But, I thought ‘cat lady’ on my knuckles would be appropriate.”
Her love of cats has led her to adoption from a friend in Johnstown who helps cats out of her own house. Rummell, who now lives in Belsano, has adopted a few cats from her in the past.
“She does the whole thing by herself, but she has a big network of support,” Rummell said. “She doesn’t really have funding other than those who help her out.”
Rummell, however, is hoping to help both her friend and the large stray cat population in Cambria County. She has entered a contest to be featured on the cover of Inked magazine.
“I follow them on Facebook,” Rummell said. “I was scrolling one day and saw the contest. I had actually heard of it a few years ago, but I wasn’t ready at the time. But now, I feel inked enough to possibly have a chance.”
The contest doesn’t require a certain amount of ink to enter, but so far, Rummell has been staying in the top spots for the contest on the magazine’s website.
“The contest is in levels,” said Rummell. “Right now I’m in the top spot for my level. I have to keep that number one position to move on. If I’m not in the number one spot, then I’m out of the running completely. I’ve been bouncing between the first and second spot a lot. I don’t know how many votes I currently have, just that I’m in the top spot.”
Voting for Rummell can be found at https://tinyurl.com/nkb pheny.
Those interesting in voting can vote once every 24 hours, for free, as long as they have a Facebook account. There is also an option to pay for as many votes as you’d like.
“I don’t expect anyone to pay for votes,” Rummell said. “I’m sure there are a ton of influencers out there that can pay for the votes, but I mostly just want to get the word out.”
In addition to being featured on the cover, the winner also receives a prize of $25,000. Should Rummell win, she would be using part of the proceeds work both with her friend and on her own, to create cat rescues that would help the stray cat community.
Rummell’s profile on Inked also says that she hopes to take her husband on a vacation and give a big tip to her current artist, Brandon Adams of Lemon Bomb Tattoo Co., in Geistown.
Voting for Rummell’s current group ends at 10 p.m. Thursday. Should she move on, she urges people to continue voting for her in the next round of group finalists up until Feb. 24.
If she comes out on top she’ll move on to the quarter finals.
The contest rules say that, from the top five, contestants will move on to the group finalists; quarterfinals; semifinals; and finals, which begin on March 11 and end March 17. Public voting determines the winner in each level and the winner will be announced on March 17.