Area woman victimized in puppy scam

A Marion Center woman is identified as one of six victims of a scam in which a resident of Cameroon, living on a student visa in Romania, allegedly was perpetrating a puppy fraud scheme against American consumers.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in Pittsburgh’s federal court charges Desmond Fodje Bobga, 27, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, forging a seal of the U.S. Supreme Court and aggravated identity theft.
Bobga and his alleged co-conspirators are charged with bilking would-be puppy owners out of $14,840, including $600 the Marion Center resident paid for a tea cup Chihuahua, in a scheme that began last year but came under the scrutiny of federal agents after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Victim 3 (the Marion Center resident) located a puppy on a website and submitted a form requesting additional information,” according to the complaint unsealed last week. “Victim 3 was contacted by email and was provided a phone number for contact. She agreed to purchase a tea cup Chihuahua for $600.”
According to the complaint, the woman wired $600 through MoneyGram from Indiana on March 29, 2019, to an individual named John Jefferson with a destination of Maryland.
“After making this payment, Victim 3 was contacted by email,” the complaint went on. “This email claimed to be involved in the shipment of the Chihuahua and claimed that an additional $800 payment was necessary for the shipping of her puppy. Victim 3 was suspicious of this email and refused to send additional money.”
Federal authorities said the woman did not get her initial $600 back, nor was any dog delivered.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Bobga has been arrested, but she could not comment on the extradition of Bobga to the United States.
“The Department of Justice is committed to deterring and disrupting sch-emes, especially trans-national ones, that take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic for financial gain by victimizing consumers,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark.
Clark said he was grateful for the assistance from Brady’s office as well as the Pittsburgh FBI office under Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has created the perfect condition for unscrupulous pet sellers to thrive,” Christman said.
Federal investigators also found that Bobga and his co-conspirators used false and fraudulent promises and documents regarding shipping fees and coronavirus exposure to extract successive payments from victims.
Six victims were identified in the criminal complaint against Bobga: four from western Pennsylvania and one each from Texas and Iowa.