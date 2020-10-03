The hotels and other lodging destinations of Indiana County are weathering the COVID-19 storm.
“Our Indiana County businesses remained focused and fought hard to keep their businesses open and to persevere,” said Denise Liggett, executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
The hotels are rebounding as best they can after slowdowns — and in some cases shutdowns — in the early days of the pandemic emergency.
“Business is slow,” said Jennifer Anderson, general manager of the Ramada by Wyndham at 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. Her hotel closed in March and reopened July 1.
“I think it will be a long while until we see really good numbers coming in,” Anderson said. “We have had a few good weekends for weddings. But weekdays are slow.”
“We had to decide to close down the hotel for a month or so,” said Bran Gauniya, manager of the Days Inn & Suites at 111 Plaza Road, White Township.
However, the Days Inn’s 45-day shutdown was followed by a streak of good fortune, courtesy of the nearby Walmart Supercenter in Southtowne Plaza.
“They have some kind of big contractors,” Gauniya said. “For almost two months we have been doing more than 25 rooms almost every day.”
Walmart officials confirmed that the store at 3100 Oakland Ave. is being remodeled.
“They had a lot of workers a walking distance from the hotel,” Gauniya said. “They’re from Georgia and other states.”
And the Days Inn isn’t alone.
“We’ve had construction and different projects going on,” Liggett said. “Our hotels have been very fortunate to have bookings because of the work crews that are there.”
Additional events, such as fast-pitch softball, also have been a factor.
“They stayed in our local hotels for those tournaments,” Liggett said. “We were very fortunate that we had a few additional tournaments take place here.”
Liggett said she is proud of Indiana County business owners for maintaining their fight amid the pandemic.
“I am grateful and honored to say I was born and live in Indiana County where the residents supported their local merchants,” she said. “From ordering take-out food, cocktails to go, (to) buying gifts from special emails showing their merchandise, they all came out and supported.”
But it has not been easy.
“Our fall business — including restaurant traffic, catering, athletic contest overflow and other activities that require overnight stays — has been less than a third of what it was last year,” said Jackie Montgomery, general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP, across from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The pandemic closed IUP, beginning with the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the KCAC.
“Fortunately, the hotel side of the business has been open throughout the pandemic,” Montgomery said. “We have had a number of clients and guests that were still required to travel, and we are happy that we were able to assist them.”
However, the Hilton Garden has had to work with a reduced staff and is waiting to be able to call back approximately 60 percent of that staff.
“We laid off 75 percent of our staff the week of March 14,” Montgomery said. “Some of those team members have been able to return on a part- or full-time basis, but it has been a slow process and there are still a number of our employees that have not been able to be called back to work due to lack of business.”
And Montgomery’s position is affected by what affects a “circle of life,” including IUP, the KCAC and other businesses that work closely with the Hilton Garden.
“(They) have their hands tied concerning their operations and what they are allowed to do or what is safe to do,” she said. “So, yes. The pandemic has affected all hotels, restaurants and bars. Not just locally but also nationally and worldwide. That is an understatement at best.”
According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association and its affiliate, the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Keystone State lost 45,600 direct hotel-related jobs and 105,340 total jobs supporting the hotel industry. PRLA is pressing for House Bill 2513. It says it would restore the state’s hospitality and private event industry to standards in place before Gov. Tom Wolf’s July 15 mitigation announcement.
Specifically, PRLA said, it allows restaurant operations and private events to be restored to a minimum of 50 percent capacity with continued social distancing and barriers in use; eliminates the requirement that a meal must be purchased to get an alcoholic beverage; and allows for bar seating, again, with social distancing/barriers.
It passed the Senate 43-6 on Sept. 22, then the House as amended in the other chamber by 145-56 on Sept. 23. Through his press secretary, Wolf said he would veto the bill.
“No matter how hard they worked to be creative with their services, our state would change the playing rules almost weekly,” Liggett said. “It was not a one-and-done business strategy for them, but a never-ending list of new restrictions and guidelines for them to follow.”
Anderson said the Ramada is working with a skeleton crew and some people are being asked to do things out of their job description.
“Finding workers was hard because people weren’t wanting to come back to work,” Anderson said. “Unemployment money was pretty good. So some of our employees chose not to come back. So we had to start from scratch. We are still looking for housekeepers and night auditors.”
Liggett said she gives hotels and other businesses “all the credit in the world for hanging in there, for staying open and being committed to their customers.”
PRLA provided some examples of other hoteliers having problems across the commonwealth, with business shrinking by 80 percent and staff layoffs reaching 90 percent, along with increased costs for proper cleaning and protocols to protect guests and co-workers.
”I have had to lay off my part-time staff, which affects not only their lives, but the community as a whole,” said Kathryn Stemac in Addison, Somerset County.
“This puts them into a position of wondering how they will pay their bills,” Kaylee Sweda, of Allentown, Lehigh County, said, “and as a business operator wondering how I will pay mine.”
The Hilton Garden Inn includes a restaurant and lounge, C.H. Fields Craft Kitchen, which Montgomery said has been open as allowable by state mandate.
But Anderson at the Ramada said her hotel still does not have a restaurant or bar open.
“Guests prefer a hotel with room service and a bar,” she said. “We are hoping to open the bar back up early next year.”