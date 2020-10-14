The nation’s drug czar, James Carroll, has had his eye on this region for some time, and it’s what led him to make the trip Tuesday from the White House to Indiana County. While much of the nation has been battling a growing opioid epidemic, the sharp increase in methamphetamine use in recent years is what put this region on the radar at the federal level, he said.
“When we started seeing the data from this region, we had concern about the increase of meth — both availability and use. … But we also heard about the success stories, and that is the ability for people to come together, and that is not common. Law enforcement knows the treatment folks.
“They know what the problem is, and they want to solve it. … Those are the types of things that are going right in Indiana. I wanted this to be a dialogue so I can tell other folks about Indiana.
“I’m very concerned because the methamphetamine in this area, there’s a lot of it locally made, but there’s also a lot of Mexican meth … which is a higher purity and lower cost. So part of it is we want to see how the community is prepared for that. Almost all of the drugs that are killing us are coming from outside the United Sates — cocaine from Columbia, fentanyl, meth and heroin from Mexico.”
Before joining the head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Carroll served as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff at the White House. Before joining the Trump administration, he served as Washington counsel and general counsel at Ford Motor Company.
Outside of law enforcement, one of the biggest things the community can do, Carroll said, is to reduce the stigma of drug dependency.
“When a mother comes forward and says she needs help that she’s not ostracized by the community or even her family and to recognize that it’s a disease and they need help,” he said. “So part of the issue is not just spreading the message here but being in the community and saying, ‘this is a real issue. Don’t stigmatize this.’”
At the federal level, Carroll said the Trump administration has focused its efforts on stopping drugs from crossing the nation’s southern border.
Because there has been significantly less traffic coming through the Mexican border during the COVID-19 pandemic, customs agents have been able to spend more time with each car coming through, leading to more drug seizures. Building sections of the border wall has also led to an increase in the number of large seizures, he said. Just last weekend, for example, a bust in San Diego netted almost 2,400 pounds of meth, 29 kilograms of heroin and 13 kilos of fentanyl.
“Those drugs aren’t just going to San Diego. Those are (meant) for our communities,” he said.
Another issue that has Carroll concerned is the legalization of recreational marijuana, which Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman support, but has been blocked by a Republican-controlled Legislature.
“It may not be a fatal overdose, but you can overdose on marijuana, and you can become addicted. So as states think about this issue, it’s important that they have the facts so they know what they are going to face if they legalize it. They need to be aware of the potential impact on the community. I just want them to have the full picture.”
Sarah Ross, director of Indiana County’s Children and Youth Services, stressed that legalizing recreational marijuana could have a devastating impact on her office and staff of 46: “We would be completely overwhelmed. We wouldn’t be able to handle it.”
As it is, CYS has about 150 to 200 referrals each year, Ross said, and there are typically 85 to 95 children in CYS custody at any given time in Indiana County.
As with so many people, drug dependence has affected Carroll personally.
“I was deputy chief of staff at the White House and I got a phone call. That’s when I found out I had a family member who had a dependency to opioids” after being prescribed them for chronic pain. … “When it hits close to home, everything changes. My life changed that day.
“Thankfully, by the grace of God, we were able to get them into detox, but we were a hair away. And that’s why I do what I do.”
President Donald Trump’s own brother, Fred, died of a drug addiction, something he talked to Carroll about at length when he appointed Carroll to the job. He recalled Trump saying, “I think all the time about what I could have done different, what I should have done different, and maybe Fred would be alive.”