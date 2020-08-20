The board gave conditional approval to hiring Karen Smith and Lindsay Deyarmin as full-time paraprofessionals, both retroactive to July 27, with Smith getting an hourly rate of $13.93, Deyarmin $11.50; and to Hamdi Echkaou as a full-time paraprofessional, also at $11.50 per hour, retroactive to Aug. 10.
The board also approved the hiring of Charles Ringler as a full-time custodian retroactive to July 29, also at an hourly rate of $11.50.
The board accepted, with appreciation for her service to the unit, the resignation of Candice Walk as a paraprofessional, retroactive to Aug.6.
It approved retirement benefits for Kathy Martz.
And it approved Mercy Muguimi, a graduate student in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania School of Education, as an intern in Speech and Language Pathology for the fall 2020 semester. Erin Creak will be the ARIN cooperating teacher working with Muguimi.
It accepted $1.05 million in Pre-K Counts grant funds from the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning, for programs in Indiana Area, Blairsville-Saltsburg, Leechburg Area and Purchase Line districts; and $167,519 in Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness grant funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, to defray costs incurred from July 1.
It approved change orders to A. Folino Construction Inc. of $32,022.90 for additional work and $134,085 for unused field quantity allowances on the Curb, Walk & Pavement Replacement Project.
And it authorized ARIN Executive Director James J. Wagner or his designee to pursue and/or accept supplemental revenues to be used for the operation of programs within unit and/or its constituent school districts.
The board also approved:
• A revised Statement of Work No. 1 with Cranberry Area School District (CASD), to provide Business Administration services in the 2020-21 academic year
• A memorandum of understanding with the Tri-County Workforce Development Board for ARIN Adult Education Programs from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023
• A transportation contract and assigned drivers/monitors for completion of the 2019-20 school year
• Development of a policy incorporating all changes made to the Title IX regulations
• Updates to the Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan
• Budget transfers for the 2019-2020 Operating Budgets and the Tentative 2020-2021 Interest Earnings Proration
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, if the situation permits, meetings will be held in person at the Central Office in White Township. If not, the meeting will originate from the Central Office and be conducted virtually by Zoom.