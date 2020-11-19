New collective bargaining agreements with the ARIN Education Association were highlights of the monthly ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors meeting Tuesday night at the unit’s central office in White Township.
The board ratified two successor collective bargaining agreements that will become effective July 1, 2021, and run through June 30, 2026.
IU 28 officials said the agreements and their related exhibits, appendices, memoranda and schedules govern terms and conditions of employment of certain affected employees. Tuesday’s action is contingent upon ratification by the membership of AEA, the unit’s affiliate of Pennsylvania State and National education associations.
Another agreement approved by the IU 28 board Tuesday provides $4,500 in RENEW (Rehabilitation for Empowerment, Natural Supports, Education and Work) for High Schools 2020-21 grant funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Bureau of Special Education to defray program costs incurred in the Penns Manor Area High School Emotional Support program for the year running from July 1 until June 30, 2021.
Two other agreements involve drug and alcohol testing services for the 2021 calendar year under the Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act of 1991. A contract was approved with Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Occupational Health Department to provide collection and medical review officer services, and Executive Director James Miller was authorized to execute agreements with those wishing to participate in the Unit 28 consortium that provides such services.
There also were some personnel moves. The board approved and accepted, with appreciation for their service to IU 28, the resignations of Vanessa Milleman, part-time instructional paraprofessional, retroactive to Nov. 12, and Dennis Conwell, part-time drivers’ education instructor, effective Dec. 31.
The board also gave the green light for an unpaid leave of absence for Kayla Ratay, an instructional paraprofessional, to conduct student teaching from Jan. 18 to May 3, and conditionally approved and authorized the employment of Anna Riexinger as a part-time adult education instructor retroactive to Oct. 23, at an hourly rate of $31.76.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. If conditions allow, it will be held in person. Otherwise, it will originate from the Central Office and be conducted virtually by Zoom video.