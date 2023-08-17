ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s board of directors had a long agenda for its Tuesday night meeting, including quite a few personnel matters, many of them retroactive.
The board approved an authorized conditionally the employment of:
• Full-time paraprofessionals Zachary Cornman (at $11.50 per hour) and Jason Baumle ($12.42).
• Jessica K. Dirsmith as full-time school psychologist, at a pro-rated annual salary of $83,138.
• Brandi Sieczkowski as full-time supervisor of special education for early intervention, at a pro-rated annual salary of $80,000.
In a related move, the board rescinded at her request the employment of Sarah Hartzell as a special education supervisor.
There also were retroactive hirings, of:
• Suzanne Andrews, Debra Flint, Kylie Langmaid, Robyn Nicewonger, Shaelynn Sheesley and Abbygail Travis as lead staff in ARIN IU 28’s 21st Century After School and Summer Program, at $16 per hour.
• Stormie Cribbs, Danielle Domino, Victoria Giuliano, Maia Robinson and Karen Woods as regular staff in those programs at $15 per hour.
• Marian Madden, Autumn McDonald and Cybil Peoples as regular staff in the summer program only, at $15 per hour.
The board also approved retroactively the volunteer tutor services of Mathew Wolosik by the ARIN Adult Education programs, under the supervision of Andrea Sheesley, director of Early Childhood, School and Community Services.
The board also approved and authorized retroactively the supplemental employment of teachers Danielle Brocious, Laura Dougherty and Kaitlin McCausland to provide an Extended School Year program during the summer of 2023 for those pupils with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements stipulated in the Court Order and Regulations requiring such programming.
It approved and authorized conditionally Catherine Fackler, a student at Western Governors University, as a student teacher for the Fall 2023-24 semester, working with Stacy Harsh from Aug. 21 through Oct. 17 and Eric Misko from Oct. 18 through Nov. 15, pending all clearances.
And it approved and authorized title changes to “curriculum specialist” for Lacie Cook, Stacie Isenberg and Lori Rodgers, and these changes in employment status, to:
• Anne McGowan from part-time to full-time school psychologist at an annual salary of $60,014.
• Gary Simmons from family/fatherhood specialist to a specific role as family/fatherhood specialist and director of 21st Century operations effective Oct. 1, at a pro-rated annual salary of $48,924.
It also approved unpaid medical leaves for Samantha Humbert, instructional paraprofessional, through Jan. 10, 2024, and for Jennifer Schmidt, physical therapist.
Resignations were approved and accepted, with appreciation for their service to ARIN IU 28, of full-time school psychologists Korinne Ankerbrand, Beth Blystone and Melissa Redinger, as well as these staff working in ARIN IU 28’s 21st Century After School Program:
• Shila Jones from the lead staff.
• Lauren Brant, Sarah Heck, Macy Koren and Paige Shultz from the regular hourly staff.
The board also approved retirement benefits for Tamara Duff, specifically the payment of 97 sick days in the amount of $8,730.
The board also tackled other matters, including:
• Receipt of $7,500 in Agriculture and Youth Grant funds from the state Department of Agriculture, to defray program costs incurred during the 2023-24 fiscal year.
• Approval of a contract with InformedK12 to provide document management services from now through July 31, 2024, at a cost of $19,600.
• Renewal of the ARIN Adult Education Program lease agreement with the Indiana County Development Corporation for four rooms at Indiana CareerLink, at $1,667 per month through June 30, 2027, with an option for an additional year.
• Renewal for 2023-24 of $249,280 in Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) funds from the Pennsylvania departments of Education and Public Welfare, to provide counseling and educational services to pregnant and parenting students.
In a related matter, the board approved an agreement with Indiana County Technology Center to provide ELECT services for eligible students from now through June 30, 2024, with ICTC as an administrator of the consortium.
Also, pacts were approved with these school entities for 2023-24:
• With Apollo-Ridge and Homer-Center school districts to provide transportation consortium services.
• To provide Derry Area and Penn Cambria school districts with teachers of students who are blind and visually impaired, in each case for $93.19 per hour.
• To provide Armstrong and Apollo-Ridge school districts with physical therapy services to eligible students, in each case for $58 per hour.
• To also provide Apollo-Ridge School District with Occupational Therapy services to eligible students, also at $58 per hour.
• With Freeport Area, United and Penns Manor Area school districts, to provide each with Licensed Professional Counselors at a cost not to exceed $80,000.
• With Purchase Line School District to provide a Social Worker at a fee not to exceed $80,000.
• With Evergreen After School Club to provide payroll services to Evergreen.
The board also approved various budget-related matters, including a revised percentage usage rate from 18 percent to 18.2 percent of the Individuals with Disabilities Act-Part B Allocation to provide Component 2 (TaC) services to Local Education
Agencies within its jurisdiction; budget transfers for the 2022-23 operating budgets; the tentative 2023-24 Interest Earnings Proration: and interest earnings from certificates of deposit and interest-bearing accounts.
It authorized Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson or her designee to pursue and/or accept supplemental revenues to be used for the operation of programs within the intermediate unit and/or its constituent school districts.
And the board also approved and authorized the memorandum of understanding with the Pennsylvania State Police, establishing procedures to be followed as required by the Safe Schools Act.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN Central Office along West Pike in White Township.
