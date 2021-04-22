At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors adopted a $3,427,394 general operating budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
It also approved the nomination of three board members from member districts, Michael Bertig from Homer-Center, Jill Eckenrode from Penns Manor Area and Sandra Fyock from Purchase Line, for new three-year terms that begin July 1.
Meanwhile, the board tackled three employments, four resignations, two retirements and two leaves of absence, as well as a number of agreements.
The board first approved the resignation of Seth Hershberger as a special education teacher, then re-hired him in that role at an annual salary of $47,560.
It approved the hiring of Reece McCombs and Brieann Miller as instructional paraprofessionals, both retroactive to earlier this month, each at an hourly rate of $11.50.
The board accepted, with appreciation for their service to IU 28, the resignations of full-time paraprofessionals Melissa Houser and Lindsay Deyarmin, and part-time paraprofessional Cortnee Deyarmin.
It accepted with regret the retirements of special education teacher Maria Razayeski and family outreach educator Christina Genchur.
And leaves of absence were approved for full-time adult education instructor Anna Riexinger and licensed professional counselor Jennie Youell.
The ARIN board also approved an agreement to provide physical therapy services in 2021-22 to eligible students in Kiski Area School District for $60 an hour.
It approved a one-year agreement with Penn State University for clinical education for the academic programs for occupational therapy assistant and physical therapist assistant.
It amended a 2020-21 agreement with Barkers Inc. to allow for payment to that contractor during the COVID-19 pandemic as permitted by state Act 136 of 2020.
It authorized a rate of $250 per day for substitute special education teachers, school psychologists, speech clinicians, hearing clinicians and vision clinicians in extended assignments, from the first substitute day for a professional employee’s pre-approved leave of absence that is more than 20 and less than 90 work days.
It also adopted a revised policy on electronic signatures.
The next board meeting is scheduled May 18 at 7 p.m. It will either be in-person at the Central Office in White Township or conducted virtually by Zoom, depending on pandemic conditions.