The ARIN Intermediate Unit hosted its first ever regional poetry competition in April. April is “National Poetry Month,” so the director of the curriculum department at ARIN, Lauren Cunningham, thought that creating an event to support the writing spirit of the month would be a fun way to celebrate and showcase the writing talent of the region.
Three divisions were created to encourage participation from poets in school districts in Indiana and Armstrong counties. Participants wrote a free verse poem on a subject of their choice, then were judged based on creativity, powerful language and unique subjects in the poems.
In the K-4 division, third-grade student Ona Sisitki, from United Elementary School, won with her poem titled “In the Woods.”
“In the Woods,” by Ona Sisitki
“Whoosh, Whoosh the wind blows
Chirp, Chirp the bird sing
Crunch, Crunch the sticks cracking
Rolling, Rolling the rocks roll
Rustling, Rustling leaves flying
All sounds I hear on the nature trail”
In the 5-8 division, seventh-grade student Aidan Kenney, from Homer-Center Junior/Senior High, won with her poem titled “will you stay, even if I never learn how to trust?”
“will you stay even if I never
learn how to trust? will you
still lie beside me if this armor
turns out just to be my skin?
please understand that I can’t risk
baring my soul to you;
it’s a bad patch job of sharp edges
and I won’t be the reason you bleed.
no amount of love will be enough
for me to reveal my weak spots,
my raw nerves, to you
or to anyone. I adore you,
but I will not show you how to hurt me.
please know that if I were to believe
in anyone, it would be in you.
but all of my wires are crossed,
my dear, and all of my Achilles’ heels
are buried too far underground
for even the tree roots to touch.”
In the 9-12 division, 12th-grade student Lane Hoffman, from United Junior/ Senior High School, won with his poem titled “Let me tell you a secret.”
“Let me tell you a secret,
Something not many know about me.
I was born three months early and I wasn’t even breathing.
My heart had stopped and it took nine minutes,
Nine minutes to live,
Nine minutes to exist.
I am here for a reason that’s what everyone says,
But then why is it so hard for me to do everything?
I struggle to make friends and just to communicate.
This world can be so unkind for someone like me.
I have disabilities but they do not have me.
People see darkness in me,
While I see light in them.
I try really hard and I want to fit in.
I’ll try over and over.
Maybe someday it will change,
Until then I will be here looking for the light in each of them.”
Each participant won a $50 Amazon gift card and received a certificate of congratulations. Fifty-five total students participated regionally, representing Purchase Line School District, River Valley School District, Homer-Center School District and United School District.
ARIN IU 28 congratulates this year’s winners again and looks forward to expanding the poetry competition next school year.