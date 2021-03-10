It appears that doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving this week for teachers and other school personnel at the 28 intermediate units across Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Department of Health Communications Director Barry Ciccocioppo said Tuesday that the vaccine will be distributed from six central locations starting today.
“It may be rolling out to different intermediate units between (today) and Friday,” Ciccocioppo said.
ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Executive Director James J. Wagner said Tuesday that he had not heard officially from the Health Department.
“We’ve been told they’re in western Pennsylvania but where we will see them we don’t know,” Wagner said.
Still, the White Township-based educational unit is prepared for a distribution that will start with at least 1,200 doses for eligible educators in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
“We’ve chosen a location and we know there will distributions,” Wagner said.
In public and non-public schools in the two counties, 2,500 people are eligible, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
“Appointments will be taken for Thursday, Friday and Saturday if all goes well,” the IU 28 director said. “That is what we are anticipating at the moment.”
Wagner said there is supposed to be an online system for registrations, “but there have been changes multiple times in the past 10 days. There is no way we could do this manually.”
And there is no way IU 28 will make public where the shots will be given.
“We have been advised by multiple agencies that we should not broadcast where the vaccinations will be,” Wagner said.
As previously announced, staff who work with students with individualized education programs will have top priority, followed by staff working with English-language learners, and then staff working with the youngest grades, moving on up through high school.
Cafeteria workers and bus drivers will follow, then administrators and office staff in each of the school districts making up IU 28.
However, day-to-day substitute teachers are not eligible, nor are school board members.