At its regular meeting Tuesday, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors reorganized, returning Dr. Frank C. Prazenica Jr. of Freeport Area to the presidency and Charles R. Glasser of Marion Center Area to the vice presidency.
Also, Danielle L. Patterson was returned as ARIN IU28 secretary and Amanda M. Vresilovic as ARIN IU28 treasurer, with Gary Gushard, Esq., of Tucker Arensberg P.C. retained as the intermediate unit’s solicitor for 2023-24.
The board also authorized a 3.5-percent increase in salary for Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson, effective July 1.
July 1 marks the halfway point in a four-year contract between ARIN IU28 and the former school administrator in Brookville Area and DuBois Area districts. She was hired at a salary of $125,000 per year.
The board also tackled a long list of budgetary matters.
It approved the assurance for the operation of Early Intervention services and programs/quality space for the 2023-24 school year, and salaries for the community service program staff for 2023-24.
The board also approved changes in its budget between 2022-23 and 2023-24, including increases:
• In Medical Assistance — Transportation ACCESS from $165,582 in 2022-23 to $181,744 in 2023-24.
• In Adult Education General Operating from $1,067 to $1,430.
• In Special Education from $5,034,206 to $5,534,954.
• In the Debt Service Fund from $156,027 to $188,460.
• In the Regional Wide Area Network budget from $94,500 to $95,000.
• In Special Education Transportation from $4,103,868 to $4,392,013.
• In Transportation Nursing and Monitors spending from $334,992 to $420,000.
• In Alternative Education Transportation from $104,100 to $174,500.
• In Drug and Alcohol Testing from $11,491 to $12,771.
• In Compliant Services/Fingerprinting from $17,307 to $39,643.
The board approved a decrease in Capital Project Fund spending from $45,630 to $15,000.
It approved increases in Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Part B spending, from $391,509 to $436,209 in Component 1, $4,344,696 to $4,609,049 in Components 2-3, and in Section 619 (Federal Funds) from $157,090 to $157,090.
Federal budgeting for ACCESS — Early Intervention remains the same at $218,245, while state budgeting remains the same at $2,933,890.
The board also approved the submission of budgets in amounts which are different from those posted estimates, should allocations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education change or should legislative budgetary action necessitate such changes.
Under personnel, the IU28 board accepted resignations from instructional paraprofessional Reece McCombs, occupational therapist Sophia Shadid and Autumn McDonald of the 21st Century After School Program regular hourly staff.
The board granted tenured status to special education teachers Danielle Brocious and Kassarah Brooks.
It approved teachers Madison Albright, Katrina Dixon, Jennifer Smith, Katelyn Waterhouse, and paraprofessionals Christina Davis and Renee Deabenderfer for supplemental employment in the Extended School Year program during the summer of 2023, for pupils with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements.
In addition, taken on as regular hourly staff at $15 per hour for the Summer Program were Alaina Bell, Lakin Kishlock and Beth Vresilovic.
The board also gave conditional approval to Desiree Foehrenbach as a full time paraprofessional at $11.50 per hour; and Sarah Hartzell as special education supervisor, beginning with part-time employment beginning June 26 at a pro-rated annual salary of $85,000. Full-time employment will be effective upon Hartzell’s release from her current employer.
Ms. Hartzell’s benefits will be in accordance with the Act 93 agreement.
Also Tuesday, the board approved contracts with Armstrong, Indiana Area, Leechburg Area, Freeport Area and Marion Center Area districts to provide transportation consortium services from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2028.
It approved a one-year agreement with Aveanna Healthcare for registered and/or licensed practical nurses to be used for transportation services, at fees of $55 for one LPN to every one student, $60 for one RN to every one student, $75 for one LPN for every two students, $80 for one RN to every two students, $440 for a transport LPN up to eight hours a day and $480 for a transport RN up to eight hours a day.
The ARIN IU28 board also approved a one-year agreement to provide child welfare services to children and youth of Indiana County; and a modified contract through June 30, 2024, with Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc. for adult education.
Also approved were:
• The public official bond for the board secretary, with CNA Surety, at a cost of $175 for 2023-24.
• The list of depositories and investment procedures for 2023-24.
• The 2022-23 Finalized Interest Proration.
• Payment of all bills including those which would accrue finance charges/interest or would result in a discount if paid prior to the months without meetings.
• Completion of all necessary budgetary transfers to close out 2022-23.
• The purchase of a 2023 AWD Ford Escape through a PA COSTARS state contract from Clarion Ford in Clarion County.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN Central Office in White Township.
