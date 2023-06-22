ARIN IU 28 logo

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors reorganized, returning Dr. Frank C. Prazenica Jr. of Freeport Area to the presidency and Charles R. Glasser of Marion Center Area to the vice presidency.

Also, Danielle L. Patterson was returned as ARIN IU28 secretary and Amanda M. Vresilovic as ARIN IU28 treasurer, with Gary Gushard, Esq., of Tucker Arensberg P.C. retained as the intermediate unit’s solicitor for 2023-24.

Dr. Brigette Matson

