On March 30, 126 students in grades four through eight at Divine Redeemer School in Ford City as well as from Armstrong, Freeport Area, Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Marion Center Area and United school districts participated in ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s 11th annual STEM Design Challenge.

The challenge was to identify a pollution issue or an effect of climate change issue and then design and create a solution using K’Nex building pieces.