On March 30, 126 students in grades four through eight at Divine Redeemer School in Ford City as well as from Armstrong, Freeport Area, Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Marion Center Area and United school districts participated in ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s 11th annual STEM Design Challenge.
The challenge was to identify a pollution issue or an effect of climate change issue and then design and create a solution using K’Nex building pieces.
Students worked collaboratively with their teams to research basic engineering principles to design and then create a solution to their problem. They prepared a short presentation, blueprints and a design notebook to share with judges during the event.
Winners were awarded in two categories, one for sixth through eighth grade, the other for fourth and fifth grades.
Winners in the grade 6-8 category:
• First place from United School District, Jimmy Tweardy, Cameron Darr and Tyler Hill
• Second place, also from United, Madison Henning, Emma Burda, Sophie Mack and Alana Respet
• Third place, from Marion Center Area School District, William Weil, Jacob McIsaac, and Aspen Ratay
• Honorable mention, also from Marion Center Area, Conner Schroyer, Grady Roach, Jameson Stile and Isaac Gaudreau
Winners in the grade 4-5 category:
• First place, from Divine Redeemer School, Dawson Merryman, Nico Cravenor and Keegan Cole
• Second place, also from Divine Redeemer, Tatum Milligan, Grace Meighan, Lila Gutherie and Madelyn Smith
• Third place, also from Divine Redeemer, Barrett Carson, Billy Cravnor, Janae Monroe and Bailey Hartman
• Honorable mention, from Indiana Area School District, Elizabeth Gawel, Addy DeLeo and Ellie Reed
ARIN also extended special thanks to Christopher Hooks, principal at Lenape Elementary School in the Armstrong School District, for donating the space for the competition.