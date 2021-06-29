At its recent monthly meeting, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors reorganized for the 2021-22 school year.
Dr. Frank C. Prazenica Jr. of Freeport Area remains the ARIN board president, and Charles R. Glasser of Marion Center Area the board vice president.
Danielle L. Patterson remains board secretary, Clifford A. Geary the board treasurer, and Gary Gushard of Tucker Arensberg P.C. remains unit solicitor.
A public official bond was approved for Patterson with CNA Surety, at a cost of $175 for the 2021-22 school year.
Gushard will receive a monthly retainer of $100 and an hourly rate of $120.
The employment contract of Jason Palazzi as full time business manager was approved, effective Monday, with an annual salary of $77,000.
The meeting held June 15 also tackled personnel matters and business contracts, as well as revised 2020-21 and proposed 2021-22 budgets, a list of depositories and investment procedures for 2021-22; and the 2020-2021 Finalized Interest Earnings Proration.
The board also approved arrangements as Executive Director James J. Wagner’s retirement approaches, including, as permitted by paragraph 10 of the terms of his contract, a one-time payment of $9,000, representing compensation for 30 surplus, unused vacation days, to Wagner’s Tax Sheltered Annuity.
Employment was approved and authorized conditionally for
• Cassidie Shultz, day to day substitute teacher, at a per diem rate of $90 up to 20 days.
• Kaela Cardarella, as a part-time (hourly) adult education instructor, at an hourly rate of $31.76.
These approvals include benefits in accordance with the ARIN Education Support Professionals collective bargaining agreement:
• Mollie Little, part-time instructional paraprofessional, at an hourly rate of $11.50.
• Tammy Bachik as a full time paraprofessional, at an hourly rate of $11.96.
• Christine Tate as full time secretary specialist, at an hourly rate of $13.54.
• Amanda Wells, Haley Bowser and Travis Trimble, full time instructional paraprofessionals, at hourly rates of $12 for Wells, $11.96 for Bowser and $11.50 for Trimble.
These approvals include benefits in accordance with the ARIN Education Association collective bargaining agreement:
• Amanda Anderson, full time TaC Team educational consultant, at an annual salary of $71,859.
• Emily Hayes, full time permanent substitute, at an annual salary of $27,000.
• Taylor Kennedy, Stephanie LaMantia, Dana Masington and Anna Skamai as full time speech language clinicians, at annual salaries of $66,139 for Kennedy, $50,624 for LaMantia, and $49,480 each for Masington and Skamai.
• A change in the employment status of Kassarah Brooks, from full time permanent substitute to full time special education teacher, with an annual salary of $47,560.
Resignations were accepted from Kayla Ratay, part-time instructional paraprofessional; Crystal Corson, full time secretary specialist; Anna Skamai, full time behavior support paraprofessional; Loralie Wheeler, full time instructional paraprofessional; Elena Warnick, full time speech language clinician; Amanda Vresilovic, full time business manager; and Morgan Daugherty, full time social worker.
Supplemental employment will be offered during the summer of 2021 in an Extended School Year program, to special education teachers Tammy Blumling, Marie Buggey, Sarah Cramer, Nicole Cornman, Morgan Goldinger, Carrie Grudzien, Ashley Jones, Pamela Michaels, Amy Vincent and Stacy Harsh; speech/language clinicians Anna Skamai and Angela Calabrese; hearing clinician Stephanie Wilkins; vision clinician Christina McMullen; and paraprofessionals Suzanne Andrews, Chrissy Cooper, Susan Daugherty, Helen Faith, Robin Miller and Jannell Quint.
Supplemental employment also was offered for a COVID Compensatory Services program during the summer of 2021 for eligible students with disabilities to all of those personnel except Wilkins.
The board also approved Megan Frycklund’s services as a part-time driver’s education instructor, at an hourly rate of $30. She will remain in her position as full time special education teacher.
For the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, the ARIN board approved an agreement with Discovery Education to provide streaming digital content for participating districts at a consortium cost. Districts will pay their portion of these costs based on enrollment.
Wagner was authorized to sign a 2020-21 transportation contract with Valley Lines Inc. with three one-year extension options.
Wagner also was authorized to enter into a parent transportation agreement for 2020-21 at 2.6 daily miles and per diem rates.
Also, the ARIN board approved an addendum to extend an agreement with ESS Northeast LLC, provider of substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, through June 30, 2024.
And it approved an agreement with Capital Area Intermediate Unit for the use of AgendaManager at a cost of $3,900 annually through June 30, 2024.
For the 2021-22 school year, the ARIN board accepted:
• $224,000 in Education Leading to Employment and Career Training funds from the state departments of Education and Public Welfare for counseling and educational services to pregnant and parenting students.
• A revised agreement with Burrell School District for school psychologist services for $129,600.
• An agreement with Freeport Area School District to provide a licensed professional
counselor at a cost not to exceed $83,885.83.
• An agreement with Life Steps Inc. to provide developmental, mental health and
hearing screenings for children in the Ben Franklin, East Pike and Purchase Line Pre-K Counts Programs, at a cost not to exceed $350 per site.
• A contract with Davis Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. to provide maintenance services for the HVAC system.
• Contracts with Indiana Regional Medical Center Family Programs for ELECT program Labor & Delivery Classes at $100 per session.
• Agreements to provide physical therapy services to eligible Armstrong, Apollo-Ridge, Homer-Center and Marion Center Area students at $58 per hour.
• Service agreements with Margaret A. Swanson, CRNP, and J. Lindsay Parks, D.O., to provide required medical reviews of IEP’s for Access, at $8 per IEP.
For the period from July 1 through Sept. 30, the board accepted a $112,000 extension of the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.
Also approved were:
• A contract with Tyrone-based educational consultant Diane Hubona, at a rate of $75/hr., plus IRS mileage, for work on the ARIN Strategic Plan as well as for
Professional Development Training. Work would be completed during the 2021-22
fiscal year and the total, excluding mileage, would not exceed $18,000;
• A land lease agreement with Chad Walker for property to be used for farming row crops and hay.
• An agreement with SkyOp LLC for marketing of their drone curriculum.
• Salaries for Community Services Program staff and OT/PT staff.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARIN board will take place on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.