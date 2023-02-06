For the past few years, motorists along Route 422 in Worthington, Armstrong County, have been met with messages on electronic billboards many consider to be racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and hateful. The owner of those billboards has recently attracted media attention by placing new billboards in nearby Butler County.
Now, the Armstrong County Democratic Committee has responded with a billboard of its own. The party has rented a static billboard directly across Route 422 from the offensive boards with a welcoming and inclusive message.
“The constant barrage of messages on the other billboards have given our entire county a bad name,” said Chuck Pascal, chairman of the Armstrong County Democratic Committee. “We have heard from many people who have said the messages made them feel fearful and unwelcome here, just because of who they are.”
Pascal said this has included African Americans, Hispanics, LGBTQ people, immigrants, as well as people who are Jewish and of other non-Christian religions.
Pascal said the messages have had the effect of harming economic development efforts in the county and efforts to attract new residents.
“No company is going to move to an area that is perceived to be so closed-minded and unwelcoming to new people and new ideas,” he said.
Pascal said the committee felt the need to respond to “make it clear that those other messages don’t speak for the majority of people in our county. Most people here are welcoming to everyone.”
When a new billboard became available across Route 422 from the other boards, committee members wanted to put up their own board and asked for donations through social media to gauge interest in the idea.
“The response was strong and immediate,” Pascal said, adding that there are enough donations being received to rent the billboard and keep it up for several months. “There’s obviously a real desire to reject hateful extremism and to express support for an inclusive and welcoming message.”
Most of the donations were from local residents, Pascal said, with some donations coming from around the region and even from other states.
He said that donations received would be used to continue spreading a positive message that is “inclusive and welcoming to people of all races, religions, genders, sexual orientations and political philosophies,” supporting anti-discrimination and anti-bullying efforts, as well as supporting candidates who share those values.
Armstrong Democrats “are speaking up for the good people of Armstrong County — of all parties — who have been appalled at the constant hate being spewed across the road,” Pascal said. “Those messages are not who we are.”