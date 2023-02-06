Armstrong County Democrats billboard

The Armstrong County Democratic Party erected a static billboard along Route 422 in Worthington, Armstrong County, to counter what they called “racist, homophobic, anti-Semetic and hateful” messages that have appeared on an electronic billboard in the county for a “few” years.”

 Submitted photo

For the past few years, motorists along Route 422 in Worthington, Armstrong County, have been met with messages on electronic billboards many consider to be racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and hateful. The owner of those billboards has recently attracted media attention by placing new billboards in nearby Butler County.

Now, the Armstrong County Democratic Committee has responded with a billboard of its own. The party has rented a static billboard directly across Route 422 from the offensive boards with a welcoming and inclusive message.